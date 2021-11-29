SmartBank Scales Presence in Nashville, Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartBank, a subsidiary of SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial” or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), announced the hiring of three experienced banking professionals, commercial relationship managers, Rachael Meurrier and Tony Graves and regional mortgage production manager, Kent Stone. All three individuals are based in the Nashville, TN area and will focus on building greater market presence for SmartBank. Following the recent expansions throughout Alabama, the Gulf Coast and Florida Panhandle, the Company is pleased to continue its push into the Nashville and broader middle Tennessee market area with these seasoned individuals.



Rachael Meurrier, formerly with Triumph Bank, will join SmartBank as Senior Vice President and Williamson County Market Executive. Meurrier brings over 15 years’ experience in the private banking and commercial lending space and will be joined by Senior Vice President Tony Graves. Graves, formerly with Reliant Bank and First Advantage Bank, brings over 30 years’ commercial banking experience. On the consumer banking side, Kent Stone, previously with Triumph Bank, joins as Regional Mortgage Production Manager and brings over 15 years’ mortgage banking experience.

The Nashville region is home to approximately two million people and more than 53,000 businesses, including the headquarters of some of the largest corporations in the country. The region offers a diverse economy with low costs of living and doing business. The business-friendly environment coupled with top higher education institutions and a thriving music and art scene make Nashville a highly sought-after relocation destination for people across the United States.

“The Nashville market area provides tremendous growth opportunities, and we are very pleased to expand our market bench strength with these three experienced banking professionals,” said Billy Carroll, SmartFinancial’s President and CEO. “We have long viewed the Nashville market as a natural expansion area for us and these additions are excellent steps towards fulfilling that goal and creating greater density in that market.”

SmartBank Middle Tennessee Regional President, David Scott commented, “While we’ve been active in the Nashville MSA through the support of our Murfreesboro, TN team, these professionals provide the boots-on-the-ground support needed to further increase our market penetration. As we continue our Nashville expansion, this team serves as a great foundation.”

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. Founded in 2007, SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and acquisitions, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

