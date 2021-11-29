Arterys Partners With Cercare Medical to Offer Advanced Perfusion Brain CT and MR Imaging Analysis Accelerating Access to Deep, Fast, and Reliable Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arterys, the world's leading vendor-neutral AI platform, today announced its partnership with Cercare Medical to make their AI-powered imaging solution, Cercare Perfusion, available on the Arterys Platform.

Arterys has fully integrated the Cercare Perfusion solution which will be available via its FDA-cleared and CE marked MICA platform to its installed base in the coming weeks. The platform's cloud SaaS model enables Cercare Perfusion workflow-enhancing features to be delivered instantly to any of Arterys' existing customers.

Developed by Cercare Medical, the AI-powered imaging solutions provide unparalleled decision support to radiology professionals. Cercare Perfusion is a fully automated solution that saves time while providing high quality perfusion maps for brain CT and MRI.

We're excited to partner with Cercare on bringing best-in-class AI innovation to neuroradiologists around the world," said Maya Khalifé, Arterys Director of Product Management. "By making Cercare's CT and MR perfusion available as part of the Arterys Neuro platform, we're automating the stroke workflow and improving the radiology experience to enable faster and more accurate treatment of stroke."

"We share Arterys' belief that healthcare professionals should have any tool they might need readily available to make accurate assessments and diagnosis," said Mikkel Bo Hansen, founder and CSO, Cercare Medical. "The Arterys platform makes innovative technology easily available to healthcare professionals, and we are happy to be working together as one of Arterys' partners."

About Cercare Medical

Cercare Medical is a medical software company founded in 2013 and extends more than 20 years of research in neuroimaging and artificial intelligence led by Professor Leif Østergaard and Professor Kim Beuschau Mouridsen. Current CE-approved portfolio consists of AI-powered solutions for fast brain tissue viability analysis in a range of neurological disorders including oncology, dementia, and stroke. For more information, please visit www.cercare-medical.com

About Arterys

Arterys is the market leader and the world's first internet platform for medical imaging. Its objective is to transform healthcare by transforming radiology. The Arterys platform is 100% web-based, AI-powered, and FDA-cleared, unlocking simple clinical solutions. For more information on Arterys, please visit www.arterys.com .

Press Contact: Mollie Schane at info@arterys.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.