F-star Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day on December 6, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation bispecific immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer, today announced that it will host an R&D Day webinar on Monday, December 6, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET.



The Company will discuss F-star’s bispecific antibody discovery platform that has led to significant value potential in our four proprietary clinical programs and over $2.2 billion in potential remaining milestone payments from licensing partnerships. The meeting will be hosted by F-star’s scientific leadership, including Eliot Forster, Ph.D., CEO & President, Neil Brewis, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, and Professor Florian Rüker, Ph.D., Co-Founder.

Following a discussion of F-star’s R&D platform, Louis Kayitalire, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will present on the vast potential of the company's clinical pipeline of tetravalent mAb2 bispecifics, each of which is directed against some of the most exciting targets in immuno-oncology drug development, including LAG-3 and CD137 (4-1BB).

A question and answer session will follow the presentations. To register for the webinar, please click here.

About the speakers:

Eliot Forster, Ph.D. has served as F-star’s CEO and board member since 2018. He previously served as CEO of Immunocore Limited, CEO of Creabilis S.A. and CEO of Solace Pharmaceuticals Inc. Dr. Forster also served as Head of Development and Operations for the European Union and Asia at Pfizer Inc. from 1996 to 2007. Dr. Forster is a board member of the Office for Strategic Coordination of Health Research, MedCity and the National Genomics Board. He holds a Ph.D. from University of Liverpool, an M.B.A. from Henley Management College, and a B.Sc. with honors from University of Liverpool.

Florian Rüker, Ph.D., received his doctorate from the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna, Austria, where he is leading a research group working in the field of protein structural biology, protein engineering and expression, with a focus on antibodies and antibody fragments. For several years, he has also been active as a project leader for New Century Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Huntsville, AL). Florian is Professor at BOKU where he heads the Department of Biotechnology and co-leads the Christian Doppler Laboratory for Antibody Engineering. He is co-founder of F-star and co-inventor of F-star's core antibody engineering technology.

Neil Brewis, Ph.D. has served as F-star’s Chief Scientific Officer since 2015. He previously served as Vice President, Head of Biopharmaceuticals Research at GlaxoSmithKline plc. and prior to that, as Head of Research at Domantis Ltd. Dr. Brewis is an Honorary Doctor of Science from Hertfordshire University. He received a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Dundee University and a B.Sc. with honors in Applied Biology from Hertfordshire University.

Louis Kayitalire, M.D. joined F-star as Chief Medical Officer in 2019 from Bristol-Myers Squibb where he was responsible for the clinical research strategy for broad development of oncology assets and advancing clinical research efforts. Prior to that, Dr. Kayitalire held senior positions at major pharmaceutical companies including Celgene and Eli Lilly. Dr. Kayitalire completed his medical training at Butare University, Rwanda and later as Assistant Professor in Oncology at the Paris XI University of France. He is an active member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

About F-star Therapeutics, Inc.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer. F-star is pioneering the use of tetravalent (2+2) bispecific antibodies to create a paradigm shift in cancer therapy. The Company has four second-generation immuno-oncology therapeutics in the clinic, each directed against some of the most promising IO targets in drug development, including LAG-3 and CD137. F-star’s proprietary antibody discovery platform is protected by an extensive intellectual property estate. F-star has over 500 granted patents and pending patent applications relating to its platform technology and product pipeline. The Company has attracted multiple partnerships with biopharma targeting the significant unmet needs across several disease areas, including oncology, immunology, and CNS.

For more information visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

