USA Equities Corp. Introduces AllergiQT™ – Quick Test, Further Expanding Market Presence

West Palm Beach, FL, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB: USAQ), a company focused on providing clinicians with tools to leverage value-based healthcare solutions through the use of emerging digital and point of care technologies, today introduced its proprietary AllergiQT™ - Quick Test focused on the allergy testing market and targeting independent primary care physicians in the United States.

The AllergiQT™ -Quick Test is an FDA-cleared, time-efficient, and easily administered skin test for environmental and food allergens. The test is designed to be conducted in a primary care provider office and focuses on twenty of the most common allergic and asthmatic allergen triggers and symptoms. Once an offending allergen is identified, the physician can either prescribe subcutaneous injections, administered during subsequent office visits, or sublingual immunotherapy drops for home based treatment.

Troy Grogan, Chief Executive Officer of USA Equities Corp. commented, “We’re very excited to announce our latest new product introduction, AllergiQT™, which further expands our portfolio of income generating products in the very attractive allergy test end market. The product also further leverages QHSlab, our highly scalable cloud-based software and technology platform for identifying patients who need an allergy test. As a result, USA Equities is able to offer the market a comprehensive solution including screening, testing and immunotherapy treatment. AllergiQT™ is also highly complementary to our existing AllergiEnd® product, providing us the opportunity to more fully address the needs of smaller independent primary care practices. This segment comprises a significant portion of our total addressable market of approximately 250,000 independent, primary care physicians.

“In addition, given its size and growth rate, the addressable end market for allergic diseases offers us a compelling market opportunity for further expansion of our products and services. Allergic diseases are the sixth leading chronic disease in the U.S. and in the developed world. In addition, there are approximately 50 plus million Americans affected by allergic disorders and over 400 million globally, according to American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI). Despite the increasing prevalence of allergies, the number of allergists and immunologists is declining and is expected to continue to decrease,” concluded Grogan.

For physicians, the AllergiQT™ product can generate additional revenue through physician reimbursement codes accepted by commercial payors, Medicare and Medicaid, while saving time and maximizing the value of face-to-face office visits. From a patient perspective, allergies due to their inflammatory effects, are implicated in other chronic diseases including asthma, COPD, hypertension, coronary artery disease, and emotional conditions such as stress and anxiety. By identifying allergies earlier in the process, physicians can offer solutions that both relieve and stem allergic reactions and, in some instances, act as a preventative to other diseases.

Key aspects of the AllergiQT™-Quick Test product include:

Targeting non-allergy specialists in primary care settings.

The AllergiQT ™ test is minimally-invasive and can be easily administered during an office visit. Two multiple head applicators without needles are placed on the forearms of a patient during a routine physical examination.

test is minimally-invasive and can be easily administered during an office visit. Two multiple head applicators without needles are placed on the forearms of a patient during a routine physical examination. The twenty-allergen allergy skin test kit includes environmental and food plus environmental options.

Within 15 minutes, if the patient has any reactions, the physician can easily identify the allergen and offer a prescription remedy to begin treatment during the same office visit, there are no waiting for lab test results.

AllergiQT™ quick test results offer physicians the ability to employ evidence-based plans that treat the cause of allergies instead of the symptoms by providing prescription medicines formulated through its associated, accredited specialty pharmacy.





USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB: USAQ) is a medical device company providing digital medicine solutions and point-of-care-diagnostic tests to primary care physicians. Digital medicine allows doctors to assess their patients’ response quickly and effectively to healthcare screening using advanced artificial intelligence algorithms. Digital medicine can also remotely monitor patients’ vital signs and evaluate the effects of newly prescribed medicines and treatments on their patients’ health through real-time data that is transferred from patient to doctor. USAQ also markets and sells point-of-care, rapid-response diagnostic tests, which are used in the primary care practice. USAQ’s products and services are designed to help physicians improve patient monitoring and medical care while also improving the service revenues of their practice.

