Vor to Participate in the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that Dr. Robert Ang, Vor’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit.



JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

Date: Monday, December 6, 2021

Time: 12:40 PM ET

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website at www.vorbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available following the conference.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

