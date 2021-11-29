Harsco Environmental Launches ecoproducts™ To Drive Zero-Waste Philosophy

Business renames Applied Products line to ecoproducts™, reflecting capabilities as an end-to-end solutions provider.

Grounded in innovation, the ecoproducts™ line combines value, performance and sustainability for customers and industry.

CAMP HILL, Pa., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Environmental , a division of Harsco Corporation and the trusted global leader in environmental services and innovative products, today announces it has launched ecoproducts™ - a new service line that includes 62 products serving seven industries, including iron and steel, road making and abrasives, roofing, construction and cement.

Formerly named Applied Products, the new ecoproducts™ moniker better reflects Harsco Environmental’s positive impact on the environment. ecoproducts™ strives to provide a sustainable alternative to virgin material by being more cost effective and offering higher performance than raw materials such as mined or processed metals.

“Where most see waste, we see unimagined value,” said Russ Mitchell, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Harsco Environmental. “Since our inception, Harsco Environmental has been renowned for its vast service offerings and has remained at the front lines for our customers. As we evolve into an environmental solutions provider, we are committed to increasing our sustainable offerings. Our rebranding to

ecoproducts™ better represents what this product line offers to all stakeholders, the industry and our customers.”

Today’s launch is a commitment by Harsco Environmental to its future strategy of solving its customers’ most difficult environmental challenges, safely and sustainably, through the development of end-to-end solutions. To support this focus, the Company adjusted some of its internal structure and launched a new website focused on ecoproducts™.

The new Harsco Environmental website provides an enhanced user experience while exploring its suite of products and solutions, including ecoproducts™. The website focuses on the user journey, ensuring that customers find the most suitable solution to their need, quickly and efficiently. Service solutions are segmented by steelmaking phase and cater to product-specific users who can explore offerings by industry.

As the most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, Harsco Environmental has operations at more than 130 customer sites across more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit www.harsco-environmental.com .

