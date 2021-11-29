APPlife Digital Solutions Subsidiary Rooster Essentials Partners with College Marketing Group to Provide a Textbook Solution for Monthly Grooming and Hygiene

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rooster Essentials has signed a national marketing agreement with the College Marketing Group (“CMG”). The joint marketing campaign will be specifically focused on introducing the Company’s newly created collection of men’s and women’s personal care and grooming kits to university students.



“Most undergraduates today either don’t have the time, interest, or both, to make arrangements to get to the store and shop for necessary deodorant, shampoo, razors, creams, toothpaste and the other items they need to stay clean while at school. Mom and Dad stress about how to get these items to their kids or about sending them money. Rooster Essentials takes away all the worry by delivering these critical personal care items directly to their son or daughter every month, for as long as the parent wants them delivered,” stated Matt Reid, CEO of APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc.

“We are very excited to partner with the College Marketing Group as we begin introducing our personal grooming fulfillment solutions to the market of over 12 million parents whose students are enrolled in college universities throughout the U.S.,” added Reid.

The Rooster Essential College Kits contain all the essential personal care items for men and women that allow them to feel good about themselves and keep them looking (and smelling) their best.

For example, the Women’s Varsity Personal Care Bundle contains daily personal care items such as shampoo, conditioner, moisturizing lotion, deodorant, toothbrush and toothpaste, facial moisturizer, shave gel, razors, body wash, personal hygiene and several other products. The Men’s Varsity Shave Bundle includes shampoo, soap, moisturizing lotion, deodorant, razors, shave cream, toothbrush and toothpaste, among other items.



There are also a variety of other kits available such as the Women’s Basic Bundle, the Men’s Varsity Bundle, the Smile Bundle, and the CeraVe Care package.

All of Roosters’ personal care and grooming kits contain products from some of the most respected and well-known consumer product companies in the world such as Crest, Gillette, Chap-Stick, Pantene, CeraVe, Aveeno, Oral-B, Neutrogena, Nivea, Listerine, Arm & Hammer, and Marvis.

Regardless of the bundle chosen, the personal kits are delivered to the student’s location once a month for every month they are away from home. Rooster customers have the option of purchasing the bundle kit just once, or scheduling delivery of a personal care kit every month for periods ranging from two months all the way up to twelve months. The ability to start and stop the deliveries based on an individual’s particular schedule makes it a perfect solution for both parents and students alike.

“Rooster Essentials has put together a tremendous cost-effective and time-saving solution for the college student marketplace. Every month, instead of wasting that valuable study time shopping, students will receive the grooming and personal care products that are essential to them, and for at least this critical part of the college experience, parents can rest easier knowing that their sons and daughters have everything they need to stay clean and fresh and are looking and feeling great!” said Reid.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

Current APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. e-commerce solutions:

Rooster Essentials – The “Go To” eCommerce grooming shop for men. Bringing daily essentials to your doorstep. Rooster has also recently introduced the availability of convenient pre-bundled personal care and grooming kits.

B2BCHX - Background check a Chinese company. Easy due diligence. Prevent fraud or scams.

OfficeHop - A global sharing model platform for short-term rentals of office and meeting rooms began beta testing in May 2021 and will be commercially available soon.

Global Hemp Services - APPlife is the lead investor in this eCommerce platform that offers hemp related products such as hemp building materials, insulation, personal use items and carbon credits. Currently in beta and expected to launch full commercial operations in July 2021.

