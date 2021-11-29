OPKO Health Announces Participation in Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) today announced that management will be participating in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place November 30 through December 2, 2021. A pre-recorded company fireside chat is available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site and at this link.

Management will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings with investors on Wednesday, December 1st, which can be requested through Piper Sandler.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com .

Contacts: