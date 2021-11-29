Triple Hair Group adds further capital markets and life science expertise to board

English French

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triple Hair Group Inc. (“Triple Hair” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for alopecia, is pleased to announce that Robert Y. Girard, who has 35-year experience in business law and capital markets, and Luc Tanguay, a veteran of two decades of experience in the biotech industry, have joined the Company board as independent directors.



“We are thrilled to add these two outstanding individuals to our board at this pivotal time in our Company’s path to commercialization,” said Jean-Philippe Gravel, President and CEO, following Triple Hair’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on October 29, 2021, in Montreal, Quebec.

“Triple Hair is an innovative company with excellent growth potential. We are working on generating sustainable revenues from the sale of our novel products while pursuing research into solutions for alopecia, a condition estimated to affect nearly 20% of the world’s population. We are also focused on listing our shares on a Canadian stock exchange, which will provide us with tools to finance our growth and capitalize fully on Triple Hair's potential.

“It’s clear to everyone at Triple Hair that Robert and Luc will both add significant strength in these two key areas for us.”

At the meeting, the Company’s shareholders approved all the resolutions set out in the management proxy circular dated October 6, 2021, including the listing of Triple Hair's shares on a recognized Canadian stock exchange, the election of directors, the appointment of KPMG as auditors of the Company for the coming year and the approval of a 10% rolling stock option plan.

With all the nominees for director elected, Triple Hair’s board of directors now consists of Houfar Sekhavat, Jean-Philippe Gravel, Denis Albert, Robert Y. Girard and Luc Tanguay. Voting results and brief biographies of the directors are provided below.

“It has been quite a journey to get to this point, involving many years of research and development,” said Dr. Houfar Sekhavat, Founder and Chairman of the Board. “On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank our shareholders, who have supported Triple Hair since its beginnings. I would also like to welcome our new directors Robert Girard and Luc Tanguay, whose extensive experience in biotechnology and financial markets will be a great asset for us.”

Voting results

Nominee In Favour

(#) In Favour

(%) Withheld

(#) Withheld

(%) Houfar Sekhavat 28,456,999 100.00% 0 0.00% Jean-Philippe Gravel 28,456,999 100.00% 0 0.00% Denis Albert 28,456,999 100.00% 0 0.00% Robert Y. Girard 28,456,999 100.00% 0 0.00% Luc Tanguay 28,456,999 100.00% 0 0.00%

Biographies

Dr. Houfar Sekhavat, Founder and Chairman of the Board

Dr. Sekhavat has been practicing as an ophthalmologist since 2005, having obtained his medical degree from the University of Sherbrooke and completed a residency in ophthalmology at Laval University. In addition to his ophthalmology practice, he has broad research experience touching on various areas of internal medicine. He has practiced in many countries over the course of his career and is a member of multiple international medical associations. Dr. Sekhavat is also the founder of Pulmonem Inc. and Hexiris Inc.

Jean-Philippe Gravel, President and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Gravel has over 15 years of experience in management and business development, primarily in medical, pharmaceutical and natural health companies. He is also co-founder of Pulmonem Inc. and Hexiris Inc., and served as Chief Executive Officer of Mondias Natural Products Inc. (now Lumiera Health) from 2018 to August 2019. Mr. Gravel has a master’s degree in business administration from the Université du Québec à Montreal.

Denis Albert, independent director

Mr. Albert is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a partner at accounting firm MNP LLP. He has over two decades of experience in accounting and tax planning, including tax and financial restructuring, financing and business sales and acquisitions. He is also a co-founder of Pulmonem Inc. Mr. Albert has a bachelor's degree in business accounting from the University of Moncton.

Robert Y. Girard, independent director

Mr. Girard has over 35 years of experience in business law, particularly in capital markets. Since 2001, he has been a partner at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, primarily focusing on mergers and acquisitions and commercial law. He was also previously a director of Global Diversified Investment Grade Income Trust and of Global Diversified Investment Grade Income Trust II, and an officer of Theratechnologies. Mr. Girard has a Bachelor of Social Sciences and a law degree from the University of Ottawa and is a member of the Quebec Bar.

Luc Tanguay, independent director

Mr. Tanguay has more than two decades of experience in the biotechnology industry. From 1993 to 2020 he was involved with Theratechnologies, first as a director and later as Senior Executive Vice President and CFO and then President and CEO. Prior to joining Theratechnologies, Mr. Tanguay worked in investment banking with Lévesque Beaubien (now National Bank Financial Inc.). Mr. Tanguay is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds bachelor’s and master's degrees in finance from the Université de Sherbrooke.

About Triple Hair

Triple Hair Group Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for alopecia. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.triplehair.ca.