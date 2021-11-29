Bionano Genomics Appoints Dr. Keith Gligorich, Seasoned Leader in CLIA-Certified CAP-Accredited Lab Operations, as VP Operations for Bionano Laboratories

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of the leading software for genomic data visualization, interpretation and reporting, today announced that it has appointed Keith Gligorich, PhD, MB(ASCP)cm to the role of VP Operations for Bionano Laboratories. Keith was most recently with Guarant Health where he led the build-out of Guardant’s CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory for blood-based early cancer detection testing. He has over a decade of experience in molecular diagnostic test development and laboratory operations. Prior to joining Guardant Health, Keith held leadership roles at ARUP Laboratories, Navican Genomics and Cradle Genomics. Keith holds a PhD in organic chemistry from the University of Utah.



“We are delighted to have Keith on board. We believe he is an expert when it comes to CLIA labs and lab developed tests (LDTs) operating at the forefront of science and technology,” commented Dr. Alka Chaubey, chief medical officer of Bionano. “We look forward to Keith leading the planned expansion of our offering to include services and LDTs under CLIA-certification and CAP-accreditation within Bionano Laboratories.”

Bionano Laboratories is Bionano’s strategic services offering that provides researchers with access to OGM data to enable them to incorporate OGM into their workflow for clinical and discovery research. Designed to drive and potentially accelerate Saphyr adoption around the world, Bionano Laboratories gives prospective customers access to proof of concept data and rapid demonstrations of the capabilities of OGM with Saphyr. Bionano began obtaining CLIA certification and CAP accreditation for the San Diego-based Bionao Laboratories in 2021 and plans to expand the scope of services it offers to include laboratory developed tests (LDTs) based on OGM. The menu of OGM-based LDTs is expected to include tests for genetic diseases such as fascioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and tests for hematologic malignancies such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL). This initial menu is intended to allow Bionano to work with third party payors, such as health insurance companies, to develop pathways for coding, coverage and reimbursement of LDTs based on OGM.

“We believe Keith joining us from Guardant Health is a strong indication of our exciting trajectory and demonstrates how accomplished leaders can align with our purpose of elevating the health and wellness of all people,” said Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano. “Keith brings deep experience which can help us drive our anticipated menu expansion and plans to incorporate the variant reporting software, NxClinical™ from BioDiscovery, to create comprehensive workflows that integrate next-generation sequencing (NGS) and OGM in a single view. Chromosomal microarrays (CMA) are also expected to be part of the data integration as they represent standard of care in genetic testing under current national and international medical guidelines such as those from the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG). As we work to drive inclusion of OGM into the standard of care as an alternative to traditional methods, the data integration within NxClinical is expected to provide seamless transitions for NxClinical users running the software for their CMA and NGS to adopt and use OGM.”

