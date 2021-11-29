Chembio Diagnostics Receives SAHPRA Approval for DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, today announced receipt on November 26, 2021, of South Africa Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) approval for the DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test, authorizing marketing and distribution of the test for use at the point-of-care by professional healthcare providers.



“We are pleased that independent evaluation of the DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test again demonstrated strong sensitivity and specificity performance. This is another validation of the DPP technology that expands the regulatory approvals received by our COVID testing portfolio,” said Richard Eberly, Chembio’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “South Africa represents a large testing market opportunity. We are excited to provide our distributor, Patient Focus Africa (PFA), with another testing solution in addition to our DPP SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG Antibody test, to help manage the evolving needs of the pandemic in South Africa.”

The DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test has been designed to detect SARS-CoV-2 antigens in only 20 minutes. The DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test uses a minimally invasive nasal swab and is designed to be read visually or with a DPP Micro Reader 2 optical analyzer. Both the DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test and the IgM/IgG Antibody test are authorized for import and distribution in South Africa by Chembio’s distributor, Patient Focus Africa, pursuant to licenses issued by SAHPRA. PFA is a World Health Organization accredited company for near patient testing, wellness, and professional point of care testing. PFA is partially owned by Discovery Health, the largest private healthcare Insurance provider in South Africa, and services both the public and private healthcare markets in the country.

“We have 22 years’ experience of using quality point of care and rapid tests in the Southern African market. We have conducted millions of tests over this period of time. Let me state unequivocally: the Chembio DPP platform/test is in a league of its own. The quality control built into the strip, the ease of collecting quality samples, and the receipt of results that you can trust time after time – this is truly lifesaving,” said Jacques du Toit, Founder and Manager Director of Patient Focus Africa. “These sentiments are expressed and shared by our customers. Thank you Chembio for adding life to days; days to life!”

About the DPP Rapid Test Platform

Chembio’s proprietary DPP technology platform provides high-quality, rapid diagnostic results in 15 to 20 minutes using a small drop of blood from the fingertip or alternative samples. Through advanced multiplexing, the DPP platform can detect up to eight, distinct test results from a single patient sample, delivering greater clinical value than other rapid tests. For certain applications, Chembio’s easy-to-use, highly portable, battery-operated DPP Micro Reader optical analyzer then reports accurate results in approximately 15 seconds, making it well-suited for decentralized testing where real-time results enable patients to be clinically assessed while they are still on-site. Objective results produced by the DPP Micro Reader reduce the possibility of the types of human error that can be experienced in the visual interpretations required by many rapid tests.

Chembio’s portfolio of DPP-based point-of-care tests with FDA regulatory approvals include the DPP HIV-Syphilis System (PMA approved), DPP HIV 1/2 Assay (PMA approved and CLIA waived), DPP Zika IgM System (510(k)), and DPP Ebola Antigen System (EUA). Additionally, DPP-based tests have received regulatory approvals from the World Health Organization, CE-Mark, ANVISA, and other global organizations, where they aid in the detection and diagnosis of several other critical diseases and conditions.

All DPP tests are developed and manufactured in the United States and are the subject of a range of domestic and global patents and patents pending.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio is a leading diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing point-of-care tests used for the rapid detection and diagnosis of infectious diseases, including sexually transmitted disease, insect vector and tropical disease, COVID-19, and other viral and bacterial infections, enabling expedited treatment. Coupled with Chembio’s extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease. Chembio’s products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com.

