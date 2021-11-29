KoreConX Webinar: Dare to Dream

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KoreConX is pleased to announce "Dare to Dream", the last edition of KoreSummit in 2021. This event will be held on December 2, 2021, and will feature David Weild IV, the "Father of The JOBS Act", and Sherwood Neiss, co-author of "Crowdfunding Exemption Framework", the basis of Title III of The US JOBS Act, among other experts with an extensive background in the private capital markets.

This special edition will focus on inspiration and will bring immeasurable insights for those who wish to create a journey of growth, independence, and realizing new milestones for their respective companies. This 6-hour summit will go through all the stages of capital raising and feature over 50 of the Top Thought Leaders with domain expertise in Compliance, Law, Investor Acquisition, Funding Portals, Shareholder Management, Secondary Markets, and Broker-dealers. These Thought Leaders will demystify the process and will share their own trajectory that will be sure to inspire entrepreneurs.

"It's a tremendous opportunity to close out a powerful year where our motto was to help companies and entrepreneurs 'Level Up', and now this KoreSummit sets the next theme 'Dare To Dream'. We have spent 12 months together bringing education to our clients, partners, and the general public. This edition was designed to inspire entrepreneurs and allow them to dream. Since the introduction of the JOBS Act in 2012, we have been evolving and achieving new and amazing results, such as the $1B milestone for RegCF a few weeks ago. Democratization of capital is one of the pillars of the JOBS Act program, and we are honored to be hosting this exciting event for companies and entrepreneurs. We are excited to offer this free event and encourage our guests to dream big," says Oscar Jofre, Co-founder and CEO of KoreConX.

The KoreSummit: Dare to Dream will be held on Dec. 2, 2021 and will start at 12:00 pm EST. Participation is always free.

Register here: https://www.airmeet.com/e/6147d8f0-3c0e-11ec-98ac-93fd7e88da8b

About KoreConX

Founded in 2016, KoreConX is the first secure, All-In-One platform that manages private companies' capital market activity and stakeholder communications. With an innovative approach and to ensure compliance with securities regulations and corporate law, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies to the capital markets and now secondary markets. Additionally, investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants and investor acquisition firms, all leverage our eco-system solution. For investor relations and fundraising, the platform enables private companies to share and manage corporate records and investments: it assists with portfolio management, capitalization table and shareholder management, virtual minute book, security registration, transfer agent services, and virtual deal rooms for raising capital. The All-In-One platform manages the full life cycle of digital securities, including their issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting, corporate actions, and custodianship.

Media Contacts:

KoreConX

Carolina Casimiro

carolina@koreconx.com

