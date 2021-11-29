PubMatic Announces the Opening of New Office in Paris as Part of European Growth Strategy

PARIS, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, announces expansion into France as part of the company’s strategic investment in high-growth markets. The Paris based team will join PubMatic’s roster of established local market teams working across Europe, including London, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Munich and Stockholm.



As a global company, PubMatic has always recognised the need to ensure customers are supported by local experts. Following significant growth in the French market, PubMatic has appointed two new senior leaders – Laurence Harroch, Director of Publisher Development and Constance de Vulpian, Customer Success Manager - who will be responsible for ongoing growth and expansion; both will report to Siebren Roorda, Regional Director Benelux and France at PubMatic.

“Bringing on board Harroch and Vulpian is a major milestone for PubMatic both in Europe and globally. We’re committed to aiming to provide the best possible independent omnichannel technology that caters to the nuances of individual programmatic markets and serving the needs of global and local advertisers and publishers,” said Siebren Roorda, Regional Director, Benelux and France, PubMatic.

“I’m really excited to join the PubMatic team and be part of growing the digital advertising business in the French market,” said Constance de Vulpian, Customer Success Manager, France, PubMatic. “I truly believe that PubMatic provides world-class service and technology that enables advertisers and publishers to maximise revenue and future proof their businesses as digital advertising enters a new cookieless era.”

“Joining PubMatic enables me to continue to evangelise digital marketing and develop new, innovative media and audience products for local buyers,” said Laurence Harroch, Director, Publisher Development, France, PubMatic. “Some of PubMatic’s biggest strengths are their local publisher and data partners, as well as its innovative approach to audience addressability with the product suite that enables brands and publishers to rethink addressable advertising while placing consumer privacy and consent at the heart of their strategy.”

“PubMatic has experienced strong growth across EMEA as advertiser demand grows for premium, brand and privacy safe environments and publishers and broadcasters seek to meet that demand through partnerships with PubMatic. These senior leadership appointments reflect the broader investments we are making throughout EMEA to allow us to best serve our expanding set of customers," said Emma Newman, CRO EMEA, PubMatic.

Alongside the new hires, PubMatic already works with local partners including M6, Opti Digital and Mediasquare.

ABOUT PUBMATIC

PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) delivers superior revenue to publishers by being an SSP of choice for agencies and advertisers. PubMatic’s cloud infrastructure platform for digital advertising empowers app developers and publishers to increase monetization while enabling media buyers to drive return on investment by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has been expanding its owned and operated global infrastructure and continues to cultivate programmatic innovation. With a globally distributed workforce and no corporate headquarters, PubMatic operates 15 offices and eight data centers across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.