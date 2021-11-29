Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Annual Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Conference

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with sarcomas, pediatric cancers, and other hematologic and solid cancers, announced today that its chief executive officer, David Arthur, and other members of the Company’s management team will participate in the Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference. The conference is taking place via an all-virtual platform on Thursday, December 2, 2021.



Mr. Arthur and members of the Salarius management team will host one-on-one meetings with investors registered for the conference to discuss Salarius’ business, recent achievements, and anticipated clinical milestones.

Details for the conference are as follows:

Event: The Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021 Time: 9:00 a.m. ET to 4:00 p.m. ET Registration: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_78191/entity_login.html?attendee_role_id=COMPANY&event_id=78191&username=Salarius

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, sarcomas, and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and select additional sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also referred to as Ewing-related or FET-rearranged sarcomas. Seclidemstat has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Ewing sarcoma from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also exploring seclidemstat’s potential in several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study initiated by MD Anderson Cancer Center in hematologic cancers. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

