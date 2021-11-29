Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market to 2026: Company Coverage Including ACICO, Isoltech, Mepcrete, Brickwell and Thomas Armstrong

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Research Report by Element, End-user, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market size was estimated at USD 18.43 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 19.65 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.94% reaching USD 27.58 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

This research report categorizes the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Element, the market was studied across Beams & Lintels, Blocks, Cladding Panels, Floor Elements, Roof Panels, and Wall Panels.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Commercial Buildings, Non-residential Building, and Residential Buildings.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Bridge Sub-Structure, Concrete Pipes, Construction Material, Road Sub Bases, Roof Insulation, and Void Filling.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section delivers valuable thoughts at different stages while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. T

he competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market?



