Duolingo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duolingo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOL), the world's leading mobile language learning platform, announced today that Co-Founder and CEO Luis von Ahn will present at the virtual investor conferences below.



Nasdaq 45 th Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 1 st at 9:00 am ET.

on Wednesday, December 1 at 9:00 am ET. Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, December 7th at 2:25 pm ET.

A live webcast and replay of these sessions will be featured on the company's Investor Relations website at investors.duolingo.com.

About Duolingo

Duolingo is the leading mobile learning platform globally, offering courses in 40 languages to approximately 40 million monthly active users. With over 500 million downloads, its flagship app has organically become the world's most popular way to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. With technology at the core of everything it does, Duolingo has consistently invested to provide learners a fun, engaging, and effective learning experience while remaining committed to its mission to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available.

