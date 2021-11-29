ExCellThera announces data to be presented at the American Society of Hematology 2021 annual meeting

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExCellThera Inc., a clinical-stage cell expansion and engineering company delivering molecules and bioengineering solutions to expand and engineer various cell lines for use in next generation cell and gene therapies, announced today that new data from hematopoietic stem cell clinical trials using its lead technology, ECT-001, will be presented at the 63rd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in Atlanta, Georgia or virtually. Details of the presentation are as follows:



Date & Time: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 2:00-2:45 p.m. ET

Title: Therapeutic Applications of Expanded HSCs

Session: Scientific Program, Regulators of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Development and Expansion: Bench to Bedside

Presenter: Guy Sauvageau, MD, University of Montreal

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, B304-B305, Level 3

About ExCellThera Inc.

ExCellThera is a clinical-stage cell expansion and engineering company delivering molecules and bioengineering solutions to expand and engineer various cell lines for use in novel one-time curative therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and other diseases. ExCellThera’s most advanced technology, ECT-001 Cell Therapy, combines a proprietary molecule, UM171, and an optimized culture system. In pursuit of better treatments for patients, the company is building out its cell expansion and engineering platform, as well as supporting best-in-class clinical trials. excellthera.com