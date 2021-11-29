Proactive news headlines including Arovella Therapeutics, Jindalee Resources, Ironbark Zinc and Moho Resources

Sydney, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA) has boosted its bank balance to the tune of $524,042 courtesy of a research and development tax inventive refund. Click here

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL)’s shares were trading 3.49% higher after commencing drilling at its 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project in Oregon, US to infill and extend the current lithium resource. Click here

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (ASX:IBG) looked back on the year that was at its latest annual general meeting (AGM). Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has begun reverse circulation (RC) drilling to test its priority Omrah and Wise nickel prospects within the Silver Swan North project in Western Australia. Click here

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA)'s cancer drug, paxalisib, which targets glioblastoma, will now reach patients in Canada through a new study at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, Ontario. Click here

Oklo Resources Ltd (ASX:OKU) have intersected very high-grade gold mineralisation at the Disse target within its wholly-owned Dandoko Project in West Mali, intersecting up to 53.0 g/t in exploration drilling and extending known gold mineralisation at the target. Click here

Reach Resources Ltd (ASX:RR1) has acquired a highly prospective landholding with extensive rare earth-uranium pegmatites mapped at the surface within the Yinnietharra region of Gascoyne Province of Western Australia. Click here

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR)’s Sir Laurence discovery within the Goongarrie Gold Project, has grown to more than 1-kilometre in strike length with gold and bedrock mineralisation on every line. Click here

Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) will enhance its ESG credentials by reducing the use of diesel at Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine in southeast Tanzania with the Tanzanian Electrical Supply Company Limited (TANESCO) to supply grid power. Click here

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) shareholders can increase their exposure to some of the company’s former assets thanks to a newly minted initial public offering (IPO). Click here

Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) has drilled the first diamond core hole at its Needles Gold Project in Nevada, where it hopes gold will be found deep beneath layers of volcanic rock. Click here

AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) has presented a progress report with ‘proof of principle’ data showing its i-body platform can be incorporated into Carina Biotech’s CAR-T cells and achieve targeted cell killing. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has strengthened its board with the appointment of global pharmaceutical expert Dr Karen Smith, the founding CEO of Minderoo Foundation’s Eliminate Cancer Initiative supported by Dr Andrew Forrest AO, and a director at Acceleron Pharma, which was acquired by Merck for US$11 billion on November 22, 2021. Click here

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has executed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Edify Energy Pty Ltd for the supply of green hydrogen from Edify’s planned large-scale, green hydrogen production facility within the Lansdown Eco-Industrial Precinct in north Queensland. Click here

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) is divesting its Ngalia Basin and Liverpool uranium projects in the Northern Territory after executing a binding Heads of Agreement with Oz Yellow Uranium Limited. Click here

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) has increased the prospectivity of its wholly-owned Minyari Dome Project in the Paterson Province of Western Australia, revealing multiple zones of new gold-copper mineralisation. Click here

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has closed the books on its 2021 drilling campaign in one of the Northern Territory’s most prolific natural gas regions. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has been given a mid-case valuation of $0.74 per share by RaaS, which has initiated coverage of the clinical-stage cell therapy company. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has the diamond drill spinning at Delta Blues prospect in WA’s Fraser Range Nickel Belt to test for mineralisation beneath encouraging results received in initial reverse circulation (RC) intercepts. Click here

