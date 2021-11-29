United States Supply Chain Management Market is Projected to Reach USD 6,936.21 Million by 2026, Registering a CAGR of 14.94%

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Management Market Research Report by Component, Organization Size, Deployment, Industry, and State - United States Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Supply Chain Management Market size was estimated at USD 3,008.09 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 3,543.77 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.94% reaching USD 6,936.21 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

This research report categorizes the Supply Chain Management to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Component, the market was studied across Services and Solution. The Services is further studied across Installation & Maintenance and Training & Education. The Solution is further studied across Manufacturing Execution System, Procurement And Sourcing, Supply Chain Planning, Transportation Management System, and Warehouse Management System.

Based on Organization Size, the market was studied across Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises.

Based on Deployment, the market was studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise.

Based on Industry, the market was studied across Automotive, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, and Transportation & Logistics.

Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Supply Chain Management Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Supply Chain Management Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Supply Chain Management Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Supply Chain Management Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Supply Chain Management Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Supply Chain Management Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Supply Chain Management Market?

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section delivers valuable thoughts at different stages while keeping up-to-date with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitors' strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the United States Supply Chain Management Market, including:



Accenture PLC

CEVA Logistics

DHL International GmbH

Epicor Software Corporation

FedEx Corporation

HighJump

IBM Corporation

Infor

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Kinaxis Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel

Manhattan Associates

Oracle Corporation

Ryder System Inc.

SAP SE

Spinnaker Management Group, LLC

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Unioncrate

United Parcel Service, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Zensar Technologies Ltd.

