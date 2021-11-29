USA Nutraceutical Ingredients Market 2021-2026: Amway Corporation, Balchem Corporation, Danone and Glanbia Dominate

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Research Report by Form, Health Benefits, Type, Application, and State - United States Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Nutraceutical Ingredients Market size was estimated at USD 19,480.74 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 20,265.01 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% reaching USD 28,886.18 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

This research report categorizes the Nutraceutical Ingredients to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Form, the market was studied across Dry and Liquid.

Based on Health Benefits, the market was studied across Bone Health, Gut Health, Heart Health, Immunity, Nutrition, and Weight Management.

Based on Type, the market was studied across Carotenoids, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Phytochemical & Plant Extracts, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, and Vitamins.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Animal Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Functional Beverages, Functional Foods, and Personal Care.

Based on State, the market was studied across California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Nutraceutical Ingredients Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Nutraceutical Ingredients Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Nutraceutical Ingredients Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Nutraceutical Ingredients Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Nutraceutical Ingredients Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Nutraceutical Ingredients Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Nutraceutical Ingredients Market?

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.

The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



