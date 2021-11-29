Brinks Home to Present at Upcoming Conferences

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monitronics International, Inc. and its subsidiaries (doing business as Brinks Home), (“Brinks Home” or the “Company”) today announced that CEO, William Niles, and CFO, Fred Graffam, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



The Bank of America 2021 Virtual Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 1:30 pm ET.





The Credit Suisse 9th Annual Virtual Global Industrials Conference on December 2, 2021, at 2:50 pm ET.





The Imperial Capital 2021 Security Investor Conference at The InterContinental New York Barclay on December 15, 2021, at 9:00 am ET.



A live webcast of each event will be made available on the Brinks Home investor relations website at https://ir.brinkshome.com/.

About Brinks Home

Monitronics, which operates as Brinks Home™, is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in the U.S. Headquartered in the Dallas Fort-Worth area, Brinks Home secures approximately 900,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. Brinks Home has a large network of independent authorized dealers - providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico - as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products.

