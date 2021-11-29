Given Recent Increase in Smash-and-Grab Crimes, Patriot Glass Solutions, a Division of C-Bond Systems, Urges Business Owners and Landlords to Use its Forced Entry and Ballistic-Resistant Applications to Help Prevent Loss of Property and Personal Injury; Contact Us at 844-602-2663

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that its Patriot Glass Solutions division is urging business owners and landlords to protect businesses and property from smash-and-grab robberies, gunfire, and break-ins with Patriot Glass Solutions’ forced entry and ballistic-resistant window film applications. To see our security solutions in action, watch our video here: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV



This month thieves have smashed windows and looted stores for thousands of dollars in merchandise. Patriot Glass Solutions can help prevent this criminal activity by protecting personal, commercial and government property from looting, rioting, break-ins, and gunfire. Its leading products are C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system, and C-Bond Secure, a multi-purpose glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solution that deters forced entry.

“Businesses from Home Depot to Apple to Nordstrom and many more have been hit by smash-and-grab robberies this November and this illegal trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down,” stated Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions. “Our window film solutions are in use at numerous schools, government offices, media headquarters, jewelry stores, and more to prevent potential loss of property and protect personal safety. We provide a cost-effective way to reinforce glass and windows and empower business owners and landlords to fortify their facilities and protect against this type of crime.”

C-Bond Secure is a multi-purpose glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solution. It was developed in partnership with one of the industry’s largest film suppliers to increase glass strength and glass flexibility. The product is compatible with any film manufacturers’ products in all film market segments including solar, safety, decorative, automotive, and marine. C-Bond Secure has thwarted break-in attempts and is proven to deter forced entry.

C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology and security film. C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology chemically bonds to the microscopic defects randomly distributed on the glass surface to increase impact resistance and prevent breakage. C-Bond BRS is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets, a disinfection product on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 14, 2021, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 15, 2021, August 16, 2021, and May 14, 2021, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

