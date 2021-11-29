Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Enters Preliminary Commitment with Broadmark Realty Capital for $19,129,000 Construction Loan

Gig Harbor, Washington , Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW, HCDIZ) (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes®,” or the “Company”), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, announced today that it has entered into a preliminary commitment for $19,129,000 in construction financing with Broadmark Realty Capital for 126 units of the first phase of Harbor’s 228-unit Apartment complex located in Belfair, Washington.

﻿Located in the town of Belfair in North Mason County, the 228-unit apartment project currently under construction is conveniently situated adjacent to highway SR 3 and provides views of the Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. Belfair is approximately a 15-minute drive to downtown Bremerton, the Seattle ferry, and the Kitsap Naval Base, a major contributor to a robust defense economy with approximately 40,000 employees tied to the military and defense industry in the area.﻿

“We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Broadmark Realty Capital. Their team has been a valued lender for Harbor and previously financed two of our largest projects to date,” stated Jeff Habersetzer, Chief Operating Officer of Harbor Custom Homes. “The Belfair 228-unit apartment project had been previously considered for condominiums catering to first time homebuyers. However, rapidly changing market conditions over the past 12 months that have resulted in capitalization rates dropping to historic lows in Western Washington while accompanied with significant increases in rental rates have shifted the value proposition.” stated Sterling Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. The non-binding preliminary commitment with Broadmark Realty Capital is subject to final underwriting and there can be no assurance as to whether, when, or on what terms the loan will be completed.

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Sacramento, California; Austin, Texas and Punta Gorda, Florida. Harbor has active or recently sold-out residential communities in Gig Harbor, Bremerton, Silverdale, Bainbridge Island, Belfair, Allyn, Port Orchard, Lacey, Burien, Yelm, and Blaine in the state of Washington. In addition, Harbor has acquired land and will begin constructing homes in three new markets. In the Sacramento metro market, Harbor will be constructing homes in completed subdivisions in both Rocklin and Auburn, California. In the Austin metro market, Harbor has acquired developed lot inventory in Dripping Springs, Driftwood, and Horseshoe Bay, Texas. The Company recently acquired property in Punta Gorda, Florida, and plans to begin construction of oceanfront condominiums there in 2022. Harbor Custom Development's business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically, based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces. Harbor focuses on real estate within target markets with convenient access to metropolitan areas that are generally characterized by diverse economic and employment bases and increasing populations. For more information on Harbor Custom Development, Inc., please visit www.harborcustomdev.com .

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) is an internally managed commercial real estate finance company that offers short-term, first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital manages and services its loan portfolio across a variety of market conditions and economic cycles.

