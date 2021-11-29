InterCure to Participate in Cowen’s 4th Annual Cannabis Conference

NEW YORK and TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc) ("InterCure" or the “Company”) today announced that Alexander Rabinovitch, CEO of InterCure, will participate in Cowen’s 4th Annual Cannabis Conference, taking place virtually from November 29 - December 1, 2021.



Mr. Rabinovitch will participate in the ‘International’ panel at 11:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional and corporate clients of the firm. To find out more, please visit the conference website at https://www.cowen.com/conferences-and-events/4th-annual-cannabis-conference/.

If you are interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with InterCure’s management team, please contact InterCure@kcsa.com.

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.

