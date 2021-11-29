SCYNEXIS to Host Ibrexafungerp Hospital Pipeline Update Call and KOL Webcast for Investors on December 6

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that it will host a hospital pipeline update for its novel antifungal, ibrexafungerp, during a webcast on Monday, December 6, at 10 a.m. ET.



The webcast event will feature a presentation from Martin Hoenigl, M.D., Associate Professor, FECMM, Division of Infectious Diseases of the University of California, San Diego, who will discuss emerging infectious diseases and the critical unmet need for novel antifungals for use in the hospital setting.

Following Dr. Hoenigl’s presentation, SCYNEXIS executives will provide an overview of the Company’s updated pipeline and product development strategies, including plans to expand the labeling of ibrexafungerp in the hospital setting.

Advance registration via this link is required for the webcast.

Ibrexafungerp is a novel, broad-spectrum antifungal with the potential to become an essential therapy in the treatment of multiple serious fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, and refractory invasive fungal infections. It is the first representative of a new class of structurally-distinct glucan synthase inhibitors, known as triterpenoids. Ibrexafungerp combines the convenience of oral dosing with the well-established activity of IV-only glucan synthase inhibitors, offering broad treatment potential across different settings (in-patient and out-patient).

Presenters include:

Martin Hoenigl, M.D., Associate Professor, FECMM

Dr. Hoenigl is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the Division of Infectious Diseases of the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) and the Section of Infectious Diseases and the Division of Pulmonology, Medical University of Graz, Austria. He obtained his venia docendi in internal medicine in 2012, and is author to 226 Pub Med listed publications in the field of infectious diseases, the majority in leading authorships (i.e. first or last author; ORCiD: 0000-0002-1653-2824). Dr. Hoenigl has particular expertise in conducting research on clinical mycology, including fungal diagnostics and pharmacology of antifungal drugs and correlation with clinical findings. He is the current president of the European Confederation of Medical Mycology (ECMM), and the delegate of the Austrian Society for Medical Mycology (OEGMM). Dr. Hoenigl is also the founder of the ECMM Academy (together with Professor Cornely) and serves since 2015 as an associate editor for the journal Mycoses. Dr. Hoenigl has been granted the Researcher of the Year 2011 award at the Medical University of Graz, and the Research Promotion award 2014 of the German Speaking mycological society.

Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, SCYNEXIS

Dr. Taglietti has served as Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS since April 2015 and became President of the Company in September 2015. He has been a member of the board since November 2014. Over the course of his career, he has brought to market 35 different products in the U.S. and internationally. Prior to joining SCYNEXIS, Dr. Taglietti served as Executive Vice President, Research and Development, and Chief Medical Officer of Forest Laboratories, Inc. and as President of the Forest Research Institute until its acquisition by Actavis in 2014. Prior to joining Forest Laboratories in 2007, Dr. Taglietti held the position of Senior Vice President, Head of Global Research and Development, at Stiefel Laboratories, Inc., a GSK company, for three years. He joined Stiefel Laboratories after 12 years at Schering-Plough Corporation, where he last held the position of Vice President, Worldwide Clinical Research for Anti-Infectives, Oncology, CNS, Endocrinology and Dermatology. Dr. Taglietti began his pharmaceutical career at Marion Merrell Dow Research Institute. Dr. Taglietti currently serves on the Board of Directors of BioNJ, Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQST). He received his medical degree and board certifications from the University of Pavia in Italy.

David Angulo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, SCYNEXIS

Dr. Angulo joined SCYNEXIS as Chief Medical Officer in June 2015. He previously served as Vice President, Research and Development of Brickell Biotech, Inc. Prior to joining Brickell, Dr. Angulo held various senior positions at Stiefel Laboratories, Inc., a GSK company, including head of the clinical and medical departments. Dr. Angulo was also responsible for several development programs in the anti-infectives area at Schering-Plough Research Institute and was an infectious disease physician in a pediatric hospital. He received his medical degree from the Universidad de Guadalajara, Mexico, and has post-graduate degrees in pediatrics and infectious diseases.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS scientists are developing the company’s lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. SCYNEXIS has initiated the launch of its first commercial product in the U.S., BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME on June 1, 2021. In addition, late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (rVVC) and the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

