Entourage Health Launches Cannabis-Infused Soft Chews for Starseed Medicinal Line

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce it has entered into a commercial arrangement with Olli Brands Inc. ("OBi”) to produce a suite of cannabis soft chews for sale under the Company’s Starseed Medicinal brand. Product availability is expected to commence on November 30, 2021.



The edible cannabis products will be available in CBD, THC and 1:1 soft chews for exclusive, initial release in two-unit packages, via Entourage’s medical channel, Starseed Medicinal in the following flavours: strawberry-elderberry, pineapple-tangerine, and lemon-lime.

“Following patient and consumer insights and feedback, our product development team set out to produce choice, cannabis ingestibles, partnering with renowned edibles producer Olli Brands to develop flavours and formulations that effectively complement our well-established product portfolio,” said Joseph Mele, Chief Commercial Officer, Entourage. “Recognizing our strength as cultivators with a specialty in cannabinoid extraction, we’re excited to announce the product expansion and launch of our cannabis infused-soft chews lineup specifically formulated for patients looking for alternate dosing and consumption methods.”

Entourage recently completed R&D trials alongside OBi, producing multiple product formulations that yielded strong and favourable results which could provide additional product expansion opportunities. Obi is a highly skilled, third-party, white-label processor widely recognized in Canada for consistently and safely producing premium edible cannabis products. OBi operates from its sophisticated manufacturing facility in Etobicoke, Ontario.

Third-party data suggests the Canadian market for cannabis extract-based products including edibles to be worth C$1.6 billion annually, with over 65% of Canadians consuming or interested in consuming edibles. Gummies and soft chews are listed as the preferred edible format. (Reference: Nurturing New Growth; Canada Gets Ready for Cannabis 2.0, Deloitte).

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) is the publicly traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and CannTx Life Sciences Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed Medicinal, a medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. In October 2021, Entourage closed the acquisition of craft cultivator CannTx Life Sciences Inc. which operates out of its state-of-the-art micropropagation and specialty extraction facility in Guelph, Ontario. Craft brand Royal City Cannabis was added to Entourage’s elite product portfolio that includes adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. The Company also maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart. It is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Entourage recently announced an exclusive collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary to launch cannabis-infused beverages in Canada.

