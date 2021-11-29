Latin America Used Car Market Report 2021: Innovative Business Models Influence Growth Strategies in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin American Used Car Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latin America is going through challenging times with isolation measures and economic difficulties due to COVID-19.

The global microchip shortages and the closure of regional automotive factories impacted new car sales, and stimulated the rise of their prices. It also provoked the increase of used car sales and prices in the region. In 2020, 18.5 million used cars were sold, and almost half of them (9.1 million) were between business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumers (B2C) operations.

Each country has its own particularities, depending on factors, such as domestic economy, market informality, and used car sales legislation. The used car market in Latin America comprises mainly physical stores (dealerships and resellers) and private sellers.

However, the rise of online transactional models disrupted this scenario. These digital companies are responsible for purchasing and selling cars, and do not operate as an intermediary, as eMarketplaces do.

This trend has stimulated other automotive companies to develop digital transactional solutions. This research will provide a comprehensive outlook on the used car market in Latin America, and meaningful insights for automotive participants to explore this unique and competitive market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Used Cars Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Used Car Market

Used Car Market Scope of Analysis

Used Car Market Segmentation

Key Competitors for Used Car Market

Key Growth Metrics for Used Car Market

Growth Drivers for Used Car Market

Growth Restraints for Used Car Market

Forecast Assumptions, Used Car Market

Used Car Market, Total Used Car Sales

Used Car Sales Forecast by Segments, Used Car Market

Used Car Sales Forecast by Segments Analysis, Used Car Market

Used Car Sales Forecast by Country, Used Car Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Used Car Market

Competitive Environment, Used Car Market

3. LATAM Used Car Market Overview

Trends

Legislation Effects on the Used Car Market

Used Car Import Permit

Macroeconomic Indicators

Percent Share of Online Offer of Vehicle by Age

ICE & Electrified Vehicles Market

Used Car Sales vs. New Car Sales

Used Car Distribution Structure

Online Business Models in Used Car Sales

Mapping Key CPO Programs, Dealerships, and Stores

Mapping Key eCommerce Marketplace Platform Providers and Online Transactional Companies

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Stores

Key Growth Metrics for Stores

Used Car Sales Forecast, Stores

Used Car Sales Forecast by Country, Stores

Forecast Analysis, Stores

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Online Transactional Companies

Key Growth Metrics for Online Transactional Companies

Used Car Sales Forecast for Online Transactional Companies

Used Car Sales Forecast by Country, Online Transactional Companies

Forecast Analysis, Online Transactional Companies

6. Country Analysis, Argentina

Argentina - Market Characteristics

Argentina - Ratio of Used Vehicles to New Registered Vehicles

Argentina - Used Car Sales by Model

Argentina - Percent Share of Online Offer of Vehicle by Age

Argentina - ICE & Electrified Vehicles Market

Argentina - Key eCommerce Marketplace Platforms

Argentina - Select OEM Certified Pre-owned (CPO) Vehicle Program and Used Car Activities

7. Brazil

Brazil - Market Characteristics

Brazil - Used Car Sales by Segment

Brazil - Ratio of Used Vehicles to New Registered Vehicles

Brazil - Percent Share of Online Offer of Vehicle by Age

Brazil - Market Share Forecast by Top 10 OEMs

Brazil - Used Car Sales by Model and by Segment

Brazil - ICE & Electrified Vehicles Market

Brazil - Key eCommerce Marketplace Platforms

Brazil - Select OEM Certified Pre-owned (CPO) Vehicle Program and Used Car Activities

8. Chile

Chile - Market Characteristics

Chile - Used Car Sales by Segment

Chile - Ratio of Used Vehicles to New Registered Vehicles

Chile - Market Share Forecast by Top 10 OEMs

Chile - Percent Share of Online Offer of Vehicle by Age

Chile - ICE & Electrified Vehicles Market

Chile - Key eCommerce Marketplace Platforms

Chile - Select OEM Certified Pre-owned (CPO) Vehicle Program and Used Car Activities

9. Colombia

Colombia - Market Characteristics

Colombia - Used Car Sales by Segment

Colombia - Ratio of Used Vehicles to New Registered Vehicles

Colombia - Market Share Forecast by Top 10 OEM

Colombia - Used Car Sales by Model

Colombia - Percent Share of Online Offer of Vehicle by Age

Colombia - ICE & Electrified Vehicles Market

Colombia - Key eCommerce Marketplace Platforms

Colombia - Select OEM Certified Pre-owned (CPO) Vehicle Program and Used Car Activities

10. Mexico

Mexico - Market Characteristics

Mexico - Vehicle Parc vs. Used Vehicle Sales

Mexico - Ratio of Used Vehicles Import to New Registered Vehicles

Mexico - New vs. Used Vehicles Financing

Mexico - Used Vehicles Financing vs. Used Vehicles Import

Mexico - Market Share Forecast by Top 10 OEMs

Mexico - Percent Share of Online Offer of Vehicle by Age

Mexico - ICE & Electrified Vehicles Market

Mexico - Key eCommerce Marketplace Platforms

Mexico - Select OEM Certified Pre-owned (CPO) Vehicle Program and Used Car Activities

11. Peru

Peru - Market Characteristics

Peru - Ratio of Used Cars to New Registered Cars

Peru - Percent Share of Online Offer of Vehicle by Age

Peru - ICE & Electrified Vehicles Market

Peru - Key eCommerce Marketplace Platforms

Peru - Select OEM Certified Pre-owned (CPO) Vehicle Program and Used Car Activities

12. Competitor Landscape Mapping & Analysis - Key eCommerce Platforms

Key eCommerce Platforms - Kavak

Key eCommerce Platforms - OLX Autos

Key eCommerce Platforms - Mercado Libre

Key eCommerce Platforms - Webmotors

13. Key Used Car Dealers

Key Used Car Dealers - Car One

Key Used Car Dealers - Autotag

Key Used Car Dealers - Carclick

Key Used Car Dealers - Autoniza

Key Used Car Dealers - Mi Auto

14. Key OEM CPO Programs

Key OEM CPO Program - Premium Selection (BMW)

Key OEM CPO Program - Renault Selection

Key OEM CPO Program - Auto Confianza (GM)

Key OEM CPO Program - Toyota Usados

Key OEM CPO Program - Nissan Intelligent Choice (NIC)

15. Growth Opportunity Universe, Used Car Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Online Transactional Business Model for the Used Car Market, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2 - Delivery's Logistic Development for Used Car Market, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3 - Digital and Contactless Sales Process for Used Car Market, 2021

16. Next Steps



