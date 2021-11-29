STMicroelectronics Reveals Next-Generation Secure Microcontroller for Biometric System-on-Card and dCVV Solutions

STMicroelectronics Reveals Next-Generation Secure Microcontroller

Geneva, November 29, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, is facilitating advanced security for contact and contactless payment cards, ID cards, and transport ticketing with its latest-generation ST31 secure microcontroller.

The ST31N600, based on ST’s 40nm eSTM technology, integrates circuitry for energy harvesting and additional connectivity used by biometric and dynamic card verification (dCVV) applications, enabling battery-free smartcards to provide enhanced user authentication in contactless and online transactions. Based on the latest-generation Arm® SecurCore™ architecture for secure microcontrollers, the ST31N600 meets EMV ISO 7816, ISO 14443, and ISO 18092 standards for contact and contactless cards and lets designers securely connect various types of peripherals to introduce value-added card features.

“The ST31N600 is the starting point for great advances in smartcards, with its strong security and features that enable easy-to-use and innovative authentication mechanisms for payments,” said Laurent Degauque, Marketing Director, Secure Microcontroller Division, STMicroelectronics. “Showcasing this device at Trustech 2021, we will demonstrate secure biometric payment based on STPay-Topaz-Bio and dCVV for safe online transactions.”

STPay-Topaz-Bio is a ready-to-use payment solution that adds the security of biometric cardholder authentication to the speed and convenience of contactless transactions. This Biometric System-on-Card (BSoC) solution is based on ST31N600 with an ultra-low-power STM32L4* microcontroller, both embedded in an EMV (Eurocard Mastercard Visa) module. The ST31N600 hosts payment applications, biometric-template matching and energy harvesting to power the system.

The same ST31N600 product is also ideal for ecommerce payment based on dCVV technology that provides a dynamic code refresh on each EMV transaction without needing an external battery or clock timer.

At Trustech, ST will showcase:

The BSoC based on Linxens EMV module and prelaminated inlay combined with FPC T-Shape® 2 (T2) sensor module from Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™).

The dCVV solution embedding the Ellipse EVC® All-in-One, the first EMV micromodule with an integrated screen to display a Dynamic Security Code for eCommerce protection.

Samples of the ST31N600 are available now. Please contact your local ST sales representative for pricing and ordering information.

*STM32 is a registered trademark of STMicroelectronics International NV or its affiliates in the EU and/or elsewhere. In particular, STM32 is registered in the US Patent and Trademark Office.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

