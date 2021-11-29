Global C-RAN Market Projected to Garner $1,610.9 Million by 2026, and Rise at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2026 [180-Pages] - Confirmed by researchdive.com

New York, USA, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive states that the global C-RAN market is predicted to register a revenue of $1,610.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The all-inclusive report provides a brief summary of the current market scenario comprising major aspects of the market such as growth factors, restraints, challenges, and numerous growth opportunities. The report also provides all the market estimations making it easier as well as helpful for the new participants to get better idea of the market.

Market Dynamics

As per the analysts of Research Dive, the enormously rising technological innovations in the telecommunication sector and the growing sales and popularity of smartphones and tablets across the globe are the major factors anticipated to accelerate the growth of the C-RAN market over the forecast period. In addition, the drastically increasing data traffic issues is another factor projected to fuel the market growth in the coming years. Moreover, the rising significance of C-RAN in 5G markets is predicted to create huge growth opportunities for the C-RAN market in the estimated period. However, the stringent restrictions and policies imposed by the governments to abide by the security guidelines may hinder the market growth in the coming years.

Centralization Technology Sub-segment to Observe Rapid Growth

Based on technology, the centralization technology sub-segment in the global C-RAN market is expected to reach up to $837.7 million by 2026 and witness lucrative growth during the analysis period. This is mainly due to the technological advancements offered for communication, optical, and wireless systems.

Services Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

Based on component, the services sub-segment is expected to grow at the significant rate and is anticipated to generate a revenue of $786.1 million during the analysis period. This is mainly because service providers are investing enormously in R&D and highly focusing on product development to strengthen their footprint into the global C-RAN market.

5G Sub-segment to Observe Rapid Growth

Based on network type, the 5G sub-segment in the global C-RAN market is expected to reach up to $161.1 million by 2026 and observe prominent growth during the analysis period. This is mainly 5G is an excellent architecture and network type that can help to minimize the energy cost and offer the best coverage. Besides, the rapid increase in base station density required by the 5G network is one of the major element for the growth of this sub-segment.

Large Public Venues Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

Based on deployment venue, the large public venues sub-segment is expected to grow at the significant rate and is anticipated to generate a revenue of $483.3 million during the analysis period. This is mainly because large public venues majorly consist of malls, stadiums, and event spaces and deploying C-RAN for these locations becomes essential.

North America Region to Hold Dominating Market Share

By region, the North America C-RAN market valued for $248.2 million in 2018 and is estimated to witness dominant growth during the analysis period. Service launches by giant telecom operators for both fixed and wireless mobile networks in the US and Canada and the heavy investments in R&D by telecom operators are the major anticipated to propel the regional growth by 2026.

Prominent Market Players

The report presents several aspects of these major players such as business & financial performance, strategic moves by key players, latest developments, product portfolio, and SWOT analysis. Some of the top players of the global C-RAN market are:

FUJITSU Intel Corporation ZTE Corporation Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Cisco Systems, Inc. ASOCS Ltd. NEC Corporation SAMSUNG Nokia

These players are implementing numerous strategies to gain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in March 2021, AT&T, the largest telecommunications company globally, and Nokia, a leading telecommunications, information technology, and consumers electronics company, productively achieved an end-to-end L3 data call over fully virtualized Cloud RAN.

