SIA Annual List Honors Catherine Candland as an Inspiring Woman in the Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, has recognized Catherine Candland, nextSource CEO, as one of the Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing for 2021. Catherine’s profile is included in the November/December 2021 issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine.



The Global Power 150 list recognizes the important contributions Catherine Candland and others have made across the industry. While those contributions and their careers have been remarkable, so have the efforts many have made in the last year to build their communities, including their DE&I initiatives.

“Through the compilation of the 2021 Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list, we see that despite great odds, the women in our industry are actively advocating for equality in the workplace for other women, as well as historically excluded groups, by mentoring and developing training and other programs and partnerships to lift each other up,” said Subadhra Sriram, Editor & Publisher, Media Products at SIA. “The progress may be slow and results yet unseen, but the first steps have been taken. And this is a huge step forward for the ecosystem as we move towards a more inclusive and diverse world of work.”

“I am honored to be recognized by SIA, and to be included in this list of remarkable women,” commented Ms. Candland. “nextSource is committed to finding innovative ways to connect businesses with exceptional talent. In this period of unprecedented talent scarcity, we believe that incredible talent is hiding in plain sight, and our job is to help our clients eliminate the barriers to finding and retaining that talent. I know that this mission is shared by SIA and all who have been recognized, and together we will pave the way for the future of work.”

