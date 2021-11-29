Pallet Logistics of America Acquires Pal-Serv

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pallet Logistics of America ("PLA" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC ("Silver Oak") and an asset-based pallet management services provider, has acquired Pal-Serv, a pallet recycler and logistics provider with pallet management facilities in Dallas, Texas; Little Rock, Arkansas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Charlotte, North Carolina. Founded in 2009, Pal-Serv specializes in pallet repair and remanufacturing, new pallet production, pallet recovery and management systems, and logistics solutions.

In addition to Pal-Serv's four locations, PLA also gains Pal-Serv's nationwide pallet brokerage capabilities, providing a strong complement to PLA's now 15-location, 160+ tractor, and 2,000+ trailer asset-based footprint. "Pal-Serv's impressive operations and focus on customer service have earned them strong, loyal customers in each of the communities in which they operate," said Kyle Otting, CEO of PLA. "Their expansive brokerage network reflects the strength of their industry relationships and national coverage. I'm delighted to welcome the Pal-Serv team to the PLA family of companies."

Wade Glisson, Partner at Silver Oak, added, "We are excited to partner with such an experienced and reputable team at Pal-Serv. Since our initial investment, we've strengthened PLA's nationwide service capabilities through four highly strategic acquisitions, and we are excited to continue to expand PLA's footprint."

"We are honored to partner with the PLA team," said Randy Foster, President of Pal-Serv. "Our current customers will continue to see the same great local service and commitment they have grown to expect from the Pal-Serv brand, and we're looking forward to servicing new customers with PLA."

About Pallet Logistics of America

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Pallet Logistics of America ("PLA" or the "Company") is a leading provider of recycled pallets and pallet management services, handling more than 40 million pallets per year for over 500 customers. Operating under the PLA, Pallet Repair Services ("PRS"), Pal-Serv, Valley Pallet, and Yancey Pallet brands, PLA operates 15 pallet management facilities across the US, providing new and recycled pallets, pallet repair services, brokerage services, and logistics solutions. Learn more at www.PLofA.com.

About Pal-Serv

Pal-Serv was founded in 2009 and operates four pallet management locations in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and North Carolina. The company specializes in pallet repair, remanufacturing, and new pallet manufacturing. Pal-Serv also offers clients complete pallet management solutions, including used pallet recovery services and logistics. Learn more at www.Pal-Serv.com.

About Silver Oak Services Partners

Founded in 2005 and based in Evanston, IL, Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC ("Silver Oak") is a lower-middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional management teams to build industry-leading business, consumer, and healthcare service companies. Silver Oak utilizes a proactive, research-led investment process to identify attractive services sectors and seek out the best potential management teams and investment opportunities. Silver Oak seeks to make control investments in leading service businesses with $15 to $150 million in revenue. The firm is currently investing out of its fourth fund, a $500 million investment vehicle. Learn more at www.silveroaksp.com.

