Melissa Amrein, at the University Hospital of Basel, Switzerland, is awarded the 2021 Novelties in Biomarkers prize at the Biomarkers of the Future Conference in Paris, France

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) is proud to announce the winner of the young researchers’ award, Novelties in Biomarkers, Melissa Amrein at the University Hospital of Basel, Switzerland at the Biomarkers of the Future conference in Paris, France.



Novelties in Biomarkers is an annual award established in 2019 and supported by Olink Proteomics with the purpose of encouraging and motivating young scientists in their research in biomarker discovery.



This year the number of submitted abstracts was an all-time high, with participants representing different nationalities and continents. The theme of this year’s winning abstract was: Gut microbiota-dependent metabolite trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) in patients with suspected functionally relevant coronary artery disease.

The prize committee’s members were Professor Alexandre Mebazaa, Chair of the meeting (Paris, France), Professor Pierre-François Laterre (Brussels, Belgium), Doctor Jane-Lise Samuel, chair of the Jury (Paris, France), Doctor Claude Delcayre, Doctor Benjamin Deniau and Professor Karen Sliwa (Cape Town, South Africa) representing the scientific committee.



“I am delighted to see the increasing interest and the high quality of the research that was submitted to the prize committee. For young fellow scientists, the conference and the competition are great opportunities to interact with senior researchers who represent a broad field of different disease areas alongside institutional and industry partners. The prize can also be a door-opener to help young scientists to highlight their research findings in distinguished publications," says Professor Alexandre Mebazaa, vice-dean for international affairs at the faculty of health department of the Université de Paris, Head of anesthesia and critical care of the Saint Louis-Lariboisière - Fernand Widal University Hospitals and Director of Inserm-MASCOT research group.

“With this prize we want to encourage young, upcoming researchers to explore the possibilities of proteomics for biomarker discovery and to create a forum to share experiences and ideas. We enable them to build the research communities of the future," says Andrea Ballagi, MD. Ph.D. MBA, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Olink Proteomics.

The Biomarker of the Future conference brings together international key opinion leaders along with young fellows, senior researchers, and industry partners, all focusing on biomarker discovery and research. The meeting is directed to the application of high-throughput targeted proteomics as a key tool to understand biology and pathophysiology, as well as identify protein biomarkers for early diagnosis and progression of major complex diseases.

The conference is supported by Olink Proteomics and Roche. The institutional partners are Université de Paris, Institut de science cardiovasculaire, Institut national de la santé et de la recherche médicale (Inserm), Investigation Network Initiative-Cardiovascular and Renal Clinical Trialists (INI-CRCT), GREAT Association (Global research on acute conditions team).

