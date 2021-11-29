Epiq Expands Partnership with Am Law 100 firm to provide Office Services & Records Management Support

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, has announced their expanded partnership with an Am Law 100 firm.



Epiq’s Global Business Transformation Solutions (GBTS) division began its partnership with the firm in 2006, and over the years has provided Office Services support to their Washington D.C., New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles and Century City office locations.

In 2021, Epiq expanded its partnership with the firm by providing Records Management support nationally to all of their office locations. Additionally Epiq now supports the firm’s Chicago Office Services thus providing an integrated solution for the firm in all of their offices.

“Epiq is thrilled to expand our partnership with this firm,” said Michelle Deichmeister, President and General Manager of the Global Business Transformation Solutions business at Epiq. “The foundation of our strategic partnership is built on a commitment to continuous operational innovation. By partnering with Epiq, the firm has access to industry expertise and operational best practices that are unique to our team of subject matter experts, resulting in increased efficiencies for the firm and value over time.”

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact

Angela Hoidas

Epiq

Angela.Hoidas@epiqglobal.com