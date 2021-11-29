BlueCat announces integration with AWS to help enterprises manage IP space in cloud environments

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCat, the Adaptive DNS™ company, today announced an integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Control Tower meant to help enterprises simplify the process of collecting DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) data across multiple AWS accounts. The integration is generally available on AWS Marketplace .



More than seven in 10 enterprises struggle to realize the full benefits of their cloud adoption . As enterprises consume more cloud resources, supporting multi-account strategies becomes increasingly difficult. Enterprises end up sacrificing accountability, as network teams cannot quickly correlate IP addresses and devices to specific accounts for the purposes of routing optimization, security policy enforcement, and automation. Critical to hybrid cloud adoption is the ability to manage applications and data, no matter where they sit.

“Enterprises undergoing cloud adoption deserve an ecosystem that supports their often-siloed environments,” says Andrew Wertkin, BlueCat Chief Strategy Officer. “Partnering with AWS to simplify discovery and visibility across AWS environments is a step in the right direction.”

This integration allows BlueCat Integrity and AWS Control Tower users to seamlessly collect DDI data generated from AWS accounts to provide discovery and visibility of network resources. Armed with this information, network administrators can plan and govern their AWS environment, accelerating IP space provisioning and management, simplifying configuration, supporting zero-touch automation initiatives, and strengthening corporate cybersecurity posture.

To learn more about the integration and how to use it, read the implementation guide .

About BlueCat

BlueCat is the Adaptive DNS™ company. The company's mission is to help the world's largest organizations thrive on network complexity, from the edge to the core. To do this, BlueCat re-imagined DNS. The result – Adaptive DNS™ – is a dynamic, open, secure, scalable, and automated resource that supports the most challenging digital transformation initiatives, like adoption of hybrid cloud and rapid application development. Learn more at bluecatnetworks.com .

