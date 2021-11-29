NorthStar Moving Partners with White-Glove Estate Management Service

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving ® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced today a new partnership with Heritage Estate Management, a full-service estate management provider, to make the transition easier during the moving process.

“Having worked as an estate manager for some of Hollywood's most elite, managing their multiple properties across the globe, I am thrilled to bring my decades of experience to NorthStar Moving’s clients,” said Heritage Estate Management Founder Jenny Huber. “Owning multiple homes means you might need some assistance looking after your hard earned prosperity. There really is no limit to the services that we offer. We handle everything from managing home service providers, establishing and maintaining household inventories, tracking household budget and expenditure, to security and safety assessment. Our mission is to take all worries from the homeowner.”

Heritage Estate Management offers fully customized on-site and remote property management services, providing clients the security and privacy they desire to enhance the home ownership experience. The bespoke boutique agency specializes in all aspects of luxury lifestyle and estate management. Their experienced team provides an in-depth assessment of the property, both interior and exterior, in order to further understand a client’s needs and devise tailored services. Whether a client needs a home remodeling project overseen, or are simply stretched with the demands of a busy life and relocating all at the same time, this new partnership provides NorthStar Moving’s clients with access to a world class team at Heritage Estate Management to oversee their properties.

“Our luxury packages are focused on alleviating the worries and to-dos when your time is stretched during a move. Our new partnership with Heritage Estate Management does just that and with VIP care,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder & Chief of Organized Living Laura McHolm. “When relocating, it can be extremely challenging to keep up with all of the to-dos, manage new home service providers and set up your new home. Heritage Estate Management caters to all of your home management needs and even provides personal concierge services to stock the home prior to arrival, set up a professional kitchen and suggest the best local restaurants. From the current home to the new home, the Heritage Estate Management team will ensure your properties are pampered and all projects are overseen with expert care.”

This new package can be requested individually or combined with any of NorthStar Moving’s other luxury services.

The Pampered Property – Sprinkle your home with fairy dust.

Put down the mop. It’s time to hand over chores to the pros. Need your sparkling new kitchen stocked before you move in? Can’t seem to find a gardener to bring your grounds to life? The plumber is scheduled but you can’t be there? Just ring and Heritage Estate Management will be at your doorstep to handle whatever your home needs. Cinderella never had it so good. Heritage Estates experienced pros will be at your beckon call to provide their white-glove estate management services. They’ll treat your home like it was born with a silver spoon in its mouth, monitoring every square inch and managing all aspects of your property. From managing staff & service providers, to stocking your master bath with bath salts, they handle any detail desired. You’ll feel like your home is your palace being served to you on a silver tray. Fairy tales do come true.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, voted Citysearch “Best Mover,” earned the most five star ratings on Trustlink and Yelp, and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach, and growth including ten “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services, and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.

About Heritage Estate Management

Heritage Estate Management is an estate service estate management company with over 20 years of experience in the private service sector and luxury lifestyle management. The full-service boutique company specializes in year round estate management with a complete 360 degree oversight of the household, grounds, staff management, staff training and vendor placement. Heritage Estate Management also provides personal concierge services to set up new homes with household needs and kitchen supplies. For more information, please visit http://heritage-em.com/.