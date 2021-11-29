Stampede Auto Open New Location in Calgary Alberta Canada; Helping You Find Your Perfect Used or New Car

Calgary, AB, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good news for the residents of Alberta – Stampede Auto has opened up a new location in Calgary and have boosted their inventory of new and used cars.

Well known in Alberta as an award-winning and family-owned car dealership that has proudly served Calgary since 2013, Stampede Auto has continued to grow thanks to their quality of service, exceptional pricing, and unbeatable knowledge of the automotive market.

Now situated at 1818 35 St SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0W7, they invite you down to browse their vast selection of cars and take a test drive today.

Below, we outline five reasons why you should visit their new location in Calgary:

Find the perfect used or new car

Stampede Auto has hundreds of vehicles in stock, with many more available online, and this inventory continues to grow. Much of their success is down to the range of vehicles on offer. Stocking most of the major brands and models, including sedans, coupes, SUVs, trucks, and vans, you won’t find a better range of used and new cars from a more reliable car dealership.

Vehicles to suit all budgets

Whether you’re looking for your first car, or you’re in the market for a luxury, top-of-the-range model with all of the mod cons you could ever dream of, Stampede Auto stock it all. You can browse their full inventory now via their website, and filter your price range based on your budget: https://stampedeauto.com/used-cars-calgary/

Their dedicated to securing you the best deal in the used and new car market

To be a successful car dealership, you need to make sure your customers are well taken care of. The goal when Stampede Auto was set up back in 2013 was to provide a dedication to securing their customers the best deal in the used and new car market, and nearly a decade later, that dedication remains. They understand that if you leave happy, you are more likely to refer them to friends and family (don’t forget, they offer cash for referrals, as a way of saying thank you to their loyal customer base).

Exceptional knowledge of the automotive market

Stampede Auto are a team of automotive specialists who understand what vehicles they should stock and offer to customers. Any vehicles in their inventory have passed their vigorous quality tests and as such, when you buy, you can buy with absolute confidence.

They can provide added value through advice and guidance

Choosing to purchase a new or used car is a big decision. Many factors come into play, such as price, milage, previous owners, technology, aesthetics, maintenance and so much, depending on your budget and requirements. If you’re unsure what make or model to purchase, or you have particular questions around a specific vehicle, ask one of the team, as they’ll be more than happy to advise and guide you through the process.

Visit Stampede Auto at their Calgary Alberta location and learn more about their financing options

Head on down today and take a test drive of your perfect used or new vehicle. There are also fantastic financing plans which can help you spread the cost of a car across monthly payments.

If you’re interested in finance deal, you can obtain an instant approval by using their online financing tool, which walks you through what make and model you’re interested in, your budget, and whether you’re seeking cash back, and they’ll give you a call back to outline your options and get you out on the road, regardless of your credit history.

More Information:

Stampede Auto have been serving Calgary Alberta since 2013. They specialize in used cars and always try to get the best deals for their customers. They are here to serve and assist you with all your automotive needs! With over 100 units in stock and growing we are sure to get you the best deals in the used car market.

https://thenewsfront.com/stampede-auto-open-new-location-in-calgary-alberta-canada-helping-you-find-your-perfect-used-or-new-car/