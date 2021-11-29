MEDIA ALERT — 49 Million Packages Stolen and Counting: Protecting Holiday Shopping Purchases from Porch Pirates

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security.org (https://www.security.org) research finds 49 million Americans have had a package stolen in the past 12 months, resulting in $2.4 billion in losses.
|WHAT:
|The research, “Porch pirates stole from 49 million Americans over the past year,” is based on a nationwide survey of more than 18K adults about the package theft issue nationally and on a state-by-state basis.
|WHERE:
|https://www.security.org/package-theft/annual-report/
|WHO:
|Security.org’s Senior Editor Aliza Vigderman, has been tracking the package theft issue over the past few years and is available for interviews on how to protect holiday shopping purchases arriving at front porches and doorsteps as the season kicks into high-gear with today’s Cyber Monday and last week’s Black Friday.
|CONTACT:
|Steve Stratz
For Security.org
206.300.9134
steve@relevanzpr.com
|BACKGROUND:
|Security.org reviews the latest technologies, products and services available to secure our digital and physical lives. We cut through the clutter and confusion to provide actionable advice and recommendations. Security.org's research team focuses on the issues surrounding home safety, digital safety and identity theft. What it means to be safe has expanded beyond just home security to also our personal and financial data and digital footprint. We study the security-related issues facing society and partner with organizations and research institutions to broader America's understanding and awareness of digital safety. Learn more by visiting us at https://security.org or watching us at https://www.youtube.com/securitydotorg.