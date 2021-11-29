Top Colombian Law Firm Gómez-Pinzón Goes Live On iManage Closing Folders

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced Gómez-Pinzón Abogados – one of Colombia’s most widely recognized and respected law firms, with headquarters in Bogotá and additional offices in Medellín – has successfully gone live on iManage Closing Folders and is now using the product to remove manual, repetitive tasks from their deal closings and to simplify their legal transaction process.



Previously, work regarding deal closings was performed manually and through multiple back-and-forth email exchanges – a time consuming and error-prone process for transactions teams. Closing Folders gives the firm a clear way to streamline and automate workflows, reducing errors associated with manual processes around versioning, making changes to the documents, sharing status updates, gathering signatures, and generating closing books.

“The control over the entire transaction lifecycle and the clear visibility into the status of various tasks or outstanding items at any point in the process is hugely beneficial to our legal professionals, helping to optimize how they get work done,” said Fabian Urriago Guzman, Knowledge Management Director at Gómez-Pinzón. “This efficiency enhances our ability to provide the best possible service to our clients, giving us a competitive advantage.”

The addition of iManage Closing Folders builds on an existing foundation of iManage products that the firm began to implement in 2019 as part of a comprehensive and ongoing digital transformation initiative. Gómez-Pinzón has deployed iManage Work 10 in the iManage Cloud to give its nearly 230 professionals access to leading document and email management, fast and easy search and retrieval of key information, tight integration with tools like Microsoft Office, and anytime, anywhere access and mobility. Along with Work 10, Gómez-Pinzón also implemented iManage Threat Manager for advanced threat detection and iManage Share for secure sharing of files with clients and other outside parties.

Closing Folders’ native integration with iManage Work – which creates a single source of truth for transaction documents from creation through closing – was an important factor in the firm’s decision to purchase Closing Folders. Additionally, tight integration with third-party tools like DocuSign provides support for a full spectrum of digital signatures, further simplifying workflows by helping to complete the closing process within the context of the deal’s ecosystem of documents.

Local iManage partner Lexsoft Systems, which assisted Gómez-Pinzón in its initial move to the iManage platform, also supported the firm on its deployment of Closing Folders.

“Lexsoft is very much a strategic partner for us,” said Alberto Gross Urrego, IT Director at Gómez‐Pinzón. “They established a lot of trust and credibility with us during our initial engagement with them, and they understand our needs as a firm. Drawing upon their expertise, they made sure the Closing Folders implementation went smoothly and that the product was delivering all the expected benefits.”

“With the addition of Closing Folders, Gómez-Pinzón gains intelligent automation and collaboration tools to help it run deals with unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and control – all through the same vendor behind the knowledge work platform they already rely on every day,” said Sahil Zaman, Head of Business for iManage Closing Folders. “Expanding their use of our platform helps Gómez-Pinzón continue to modernize the way the firm does business and to drive better outcomes for the firm and its clients.”

