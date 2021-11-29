Pushfor Investments Announces the Launch of Its New Website

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushfor Investments Inc. (CSE: PUSH, OTC: PUSOF, FFT: 713) (the “Company” or “Pushfor”) is pleased to announce the launch of its new website at www.pushinvesting.com. The new website offers a modern and clean design, with easy navigation and helpful tools and resources for our employees, consultants, customers, suppliers as well as new and existing shareholders.



The purpose behind the new look and feel of the Pushfor website provides innovative resources and information and make clear that Pushfor is at the forefront of industry trends and technology.

“We believe that this new website supports our vision for growth as well as providing a platform for further expansion in the future,” stated Michael Noonan, President and CEO of Pushfor Investments Inc.

We will also be constantly updating content with helpful information including, articles, blogs, company announcements in the Investors and Industry News Sections. Along with the new current features the website will contain integrated social media links for Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to promote improved communication.

Most importantly, the new website will feature our recent acquisition, AFX Networks Inc., and our latest investment, Education Revolution LLC.

AFX Networks Inc.

The AFX platform is a 3rd generation dedicated Blockchain application designed to remove the risk and streamline key ‘pain points’ of the North American trucking industry by eliminating data redundancy, allowing immediate payment settlements, mitigating fraud, supporting digital identification, and providing end-to-end supply chain visibility. Employing the AFX digital smart contracts, a structured and secure repository of all information of the goods, compliance requirements, and carriers, provides ease of validation and immediate payment as products are moved from source to final destinations even through multiple shipping companies.

Education Revolution LLC

Education Revolution LLC (“EdRev”) is the creator of the award-winning Socrates Learning System. EdRev’s award-winning Socrates Learning Platform is a comprehensive multistage and multilanguage Educational Technology learning platform that bridges the home and classroom learning experiences and develops individualized learning paths for students across thousands of educational categories. Socrates provides an adaptive platform that connects home and classroom learning experiences and develops adaptive and customizable learning paths for children across a wide array of educational categories. The platform provides a vast and growing range of academic content and is already used in homes, elementary and middle schools. The U.S. National Science Foundation awarded this dynamic platform a grant for its unique and innovative solution offering significant benefits to students and educators.

About AFX Networks Inc.: AFX is a freight logistics company that provides an integrated cloud platform ecosystem for various logistics verticals. The AFX proprietary network platform combines a seamless environment for our agents, customers and vendors to disrupt a fragmented industry sector.

About Education Revolution LLC: Education Revolution, named a top 10 startup in Las Vegas, was awarded a Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Science Foundation. The Socrates Learning System personalizes learning for any learning topic while making learning fun, challenging, and engaging. Socrates includes powerful features allowing educators and parents to understand where students may need help and to help them on their learning journey.

About Pushfor Investments Inc: Pushfor invests in both public and private companies in the technology space along with various other cutting-edge solutions in Canada and the United States. Our services involve giving our investors a technology-based portfolio of the latest products in an integrated model as a cross-technology investment platform. Our common shares are listed for public trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the U.S. over the counter market, and Germany on the Frankfurt exchange. (CSE: PUSH, OTC: PUSOF, FFT: 713)

