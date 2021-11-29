Vyant Bio to Present at The Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

Cherry Hill, N.J.,, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT), an emerging global drug discovery company, is rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics to treat central nervous system (CNS) and oncology-related diseases. Today, Vyant Bio announced that it will be participating in The Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference. The event is being held virtually on Thursday, December 2, 2021.



Conference Date: December 2, 2021 (Thursday) 1:1 Availability: 8:00am-4pmET

Vyant Bio’s Chief Executive Officer, Jay Roberts, will be discussing key highlights from the Third Quarter 2021, the recent addition of Chief Scientific Officer - Dr. Robert Fremeau, and the business and strategic outlook for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022.



If you are an investor and would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Vyant Bio during the Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference, please contact your Benchmark representative.

Vyant Bio will also be available for virtual outside 1:1 meetings after The Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference. Please contact Jennifer K. Zimmons, Ph.D. at jzimmons@zimmonsic.com or +1 917.214.3514 for scheduling.

ABOUT VYANT BIO

Vyant Bio has developed a drug discovery engine centered on revolutionary human-derived biology that incorporates advanced technology driven chemistry, data science, and engineering with global regulatory expertise. Through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities, Vyant Bio rapidly identifies and designs small and large molecule therapeutics that are derisked in human biology much earlier, and have lower costs and failure rates compared to traditional discovery platforms. The Company is focused on efficiently discovering neurology and oncology drugs and, going forward, plans to file two investigational new drug applications annually. Vyant Bio is headquartered in the US, with offices in Europe, and research facilities in Australia. The Company has five state-of-the-art labs and a scientific team with world experts in key areas who have been involved in over 200 investigational new drug applications and over 50 CNS and oncology studies and trials.

For more information, please visit or follow Vyant Bio at:

