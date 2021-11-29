Crackle Announces New Exclusives, Movies, and Series for December

Mix of Hollywood Blockbusters, Award-Winning Indies, Classic TV and Hand-Picked Exclusive and Original Content

COS COB, Conn., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for December.

The three primary Crackle Plus networks, Crackle, Popcornflix, and Chicken Soup for the Soul, are rolling out to new distribution touch points on up to 41 platforms on an ongoing basis as either AVOD or FAST channels. The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 50 touch points in the U.S. with announced plans to expand to over 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle AVOD Original

Outbreak (December 15th), In this Crackle Original series, the clock starts ticking in Montreal after a deadly virus infects the city's homeless population. It's up to Anne-Marie Leclerc (Julie LeBreton), a public health director, to hunt down and isolate the virus before a full-blown pandemic plays Russian roulette with the larger populace. Also stars Guillaume Cyr, Mélissa Désormeaux-Poulin, Gabriel Sabourin, Félix-Antoine Tremblay and Reda Guerinik.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusives

The Great Debaters (December 1st), Based on the true story of Melvin B. Tolson (Denzel Washington), a professor from the historically black Wiley College in East Texas. In 1935, Tolson inspired students to form the college's first debating team and led it to defeat Harvard in national championships.

Lion (December 1st), A five-year-old Indian boy is adopted by an Australian couple after getting lost hundreds of kilometers from home. 25 years later, he sets out to find his lost family. With Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel, and Rooney Mara.

Man of Tai Chi (December 1st), A couple (Paula Patton and Omar Epps) off for a romantic weekend in the mountains are accosted by a biker gang. Alone in the mountains, Brea and John must defend themselves against the gang, who will stop at nothing to protect their secrets.

New Crackle Channels for December

I Saw Mommy Watching Crackle (December 1st), Get your holiday into high gear with new classics like 12 Days of Christmas Eve (Molly Shannon), Christmas Break-In (Denise Richards), Snowtime! (Mariloup Wolfe), and A Dog for Christmas (Dene Cain)!

I’m Dreaming of a Michael Jai White Christmas (December 1st), Watch titles like S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (Sam Jaeger), Falcon Rising (Neal McDonough), Never Back Down: No Surrender (Josh Barnett), and Accident Man (Ashley Greene).

Merry Kissmas (December 1st), Get all the festive feels with titles like An Evergreen Christmas (Naomi Judd), My Best Friend’s Christmas (Breanne Hill), Marry Us For Christmas (Malinda Williams), and the Crackle Original feature A Great North Christmas (Laura Mitchell).

Christmas TV on Crackle (December 1st), Enjoy the gift of TV gold with series such as NewsRadio (Phil Hartman), The Jeff Foxworthy Show, Highway to Heaven (Michael Landon), and My Two Dads (Paul Reiser).

Rolling with Jesse Stone (December 1st), Tom Selleck is Jesse Stone, the toughest cop in New England. Join Jesse as he digs up the truth and takes on the bad guys in titles like Jesse Stone: Sea Change, Jesse Stone: Stone Cold, Jesse Stone: Night Passage, and Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise.

New Crackle Spotlight Titles in December

Chain of Command (December 1st), After finding his brother murdered after returning from duty, Webster (Michael Jai White) searches for the perpetrators but discovers a conspiracy that cuts deep inside the U.S. government.

The Last Witch Hunter (December 1st), Vin Diesel is an immortal witch hunter who clashes with the supernatural in an epic battle to save the human race.

Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer (December 1st), Elliot (Josh Hutcherson), a small but determined horse, travels to the North Pole to compete for a spot alongside the famous reindeer that pull Santa's sleigh. Against all odds, Elliot and his friend Hazel the goat set out to prove that no dream is too big.

Better Watch Out (December 1st), On a quiet suburban street, a babysitter (Olivia DeJonge) must defend a 12-year-old boy from intruders, only to discover it's far from a normal home invasion.

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (December 1st), Small-town police chief Jesse Stone (Tom Selleck) almost loses his job after the attempted murder of his close friend and colleague, the Captain.

Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters (December 1st), The definitive Ghostbusters documentary charts the making of the greatest supernatural comedy of all time. Interviews with Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson and others reveal a journey of ingenuity and innovation, along with a wealth of surprising anecdotes. Forty-six insightful, entertaining and heartfelt cast and crew interviews accompany never-before-seen archive material. This documentary demonstrates how the filmmakers collectively defied time constraints and all manner of technical challenges to make the movie that changed the film industry forever.

Fish (December 1st), A spin-off from Barney Miller with Vigoda's character now retired from the New York Police Department to run a home for juvenile delinquents.

Snow Queen (December 1st), Filled with magic, danger, and sweeping adventure, this Hans Christian Andersen classic follows a young girl (Chelsea Hobbs) into a fantastic and unknown world of legend and superstition where love unfolds as the greatest mystery of all.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (December 1st), A single mother falls for a stranger her father brings home for the holiday season. However, he is unimpressed with her attitude towards Christmas. Starring Brooke Burns and Henry Winkler.

Tin Man (December 1st), An imaginative reworking of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," with modern-day twists with Zooey Deschanel.

The Chosen (December 1st), A charismatic fisherman drowning in debt. A troubled woman wrestling with real demons. A young tax collector ostracized by society. A religious leader questioning his faith tradition.

