NSAV ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDER CALL AND BUSINESS UPDATE ON DECEMBER 1, 2021 AT 10:00 AM EST, DETAILS OF PRIVATE SALE OF NSAVDEX NATIVE TOKEN TO BE RELEASED

London, England, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company has scheduled a shareholder conference call for 10:00 AM EST on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. NSAV has arranged it so callers from around the globe can participate and without the need for an access number. Callers will only need the Dial-In number which is, +1 (727) 731-1900. The primary focus of the call will be the upcoming launch of the Private Sale of the Company’s NSAVDEX Native Token (NSBC) on December 6, 2021, at 11:00 AM EST.

Jerry Lee, CEO of Crowdfunding Platform, Realtize LLC. https://realtize.io/ , will be formally introducing the NSBC token to NSAV shareholders and detailing the financial and technical aspects of the token and private sale. For further information, please contact the Company on our official DEX Telegram at https://t.me/NSAVDEXorg . This will be the first in a series of major collaborations between NSAV and Realtize.

NSAV has set aside 10 million NSBC tokens for the private sale at 0.10 USDT per token. The NSBC (NSAV Blockchain) is the native token for the recently launched NSAVDEX Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange https://nsavdex.org/#/home . The NSAVDEX native token will be using the OKEx Chain Protocol. OKEx https://www.okex.com/ Exchange ranks third in terms of 24 hour trading volume for Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchanges https://coinranking.com/exchange/hUlMcwWZp_+okex . The NSBC is a utility token, whose primary functions are yield farming and staking, plus a variety of additional functions. In order to ensure the highest standards are achieved, the NSBC token is being developed in cooperation with Realtize LLC., whose main focus is on regulated digital assets.

After the recent trendsetting accomplishments by Uniswap https://uniswap.org/ NSAV management believes now is the perfect time to launch its DEX Native Token. Uniswap, the globe's largest Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange, had its Native Token (UNI) hit $140 in market capitalization only 7 hours after its launch. Recently, UNI reached a market capitalization of over $15 billion and a new all-time high of over $26.00. https://cointelegraph.com/news/3-reasons-why-uniswap-uni-token-hit-a-new-all-time-high-above-15

The NSAVDEX.org is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, where the maximum yield and leverage will be presented to participants, with the addition of NFTs, lotteries, predictions and the central features of yield farms and pools. The NSAVDEX.org will enable the Company to become a significant player in the crypto space of AI Automated Market Makers (AMM) and is proudly operated by NSAV with a professional team of financial experts and crypto geeks.

Jerry Lee, CEO of Realtize stated, “I am honored and extremely excited to work with the NSAV team and shareholders on the upcoming NSBC token project. This shareholder conference call is valuable communication about the NSAV native token and it’s presale details. During this call, I will be sharing the uniqueness of this token with NSAV shareholders. This project has taken a great deal of time and effort to design and structure, and I am delighted to be part of it.”

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “Management has been continuing to build the NSAV ECOsystem and is honored to present our unique situation to our shareholders."

About Realtize:

Realtize is an all-in-one platform that helps real estate, ECO, technology and startup issuers to raise the capital. We will collaborate with variety of industries and help the companies to raise the capital through effective due diligence and client onboarding processes. Realtize is building the next generation digital investment platform that will helps traditional investors to participate in regulated digital asset investment.

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/

The NSAV Hong Kong OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://hkotc.co/

The NSAV Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX) website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.org/#/home

The NSAVDEX Telegram account can be accessed at https://t.me/NSAVDEXorg

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.