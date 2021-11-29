COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 63/2021 – 29 NOVEMBER 2021
On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|222,218
|798.76
|177,499,587.49
|22 November 2021
|3,500
|746.83
|2,613,903.95
|23 November 2021
|3,500
|725.85
|2,540,462.05
|24 November 2021
|3,500
|715.24
|2,503,329.50
|25 November 2021
|3,500
|741.71
|2,595,993.75
|26 November 2021
|3,500
|729.26
|2,552,412.10
|Accumulated under the program
|239,718
|793.87
|190,305,688.84
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 797,017 shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
