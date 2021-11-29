Fujifilm Launches the Velocity MRI System at RSNA 2021

Lexington, Mass., USA, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, announced it will unveil the Velocity MRI System, its advanced, high-field open MRI system during the 2021 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference, booth #1911 (South Hall), from November 28 - December 2, 2021 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

The Velocity MRI system is Fujifilm’s newest MRI scanner, designed to streamline workflow and enhance the patient experience with its unique open gantry, integrated radiofrequency (RF) coils and reconstruction technologies. The system’s anatomy-conformable Synergy Flex coil is the first of its kind for an open, vertical field MRI scanner, promoting fast abdominal and orthopedic imaging.

“Velocity defines what today’s true Open MRI is about – the unique patient comfort and accommodation benefits of open-sided MRI now joined by the workflow and image quality benefits of integrated RF coils and enhanced reconstruction technologies,” said Shawn Etheridge, Director, CT and MRI Marketing for FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We now offer a scanner that can differentiate a hospital or outpatient imaging service, while delivering outstanding image quality, short exam times and operator ease-of-use benefits.”

The scanner’s unique, open gantry creates a spacious feeling for claustrophobic, bariatric, geriatric and pediatric patients. Additionally, the Velocity’s open-sided gantry provides easy patient access for real-time interventional procedures. The Velocity’s extra-wide patient table can accommodate patients up to 660 pounds, and offers in-gantry left and right movement with multiple coil connectors for easy patient positioning.

To learn more about Fujifilm’s Velocity MRI system, request a virtual or in-person demo at RSNA here.

