GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended November 27, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces GGToor ended November strong, crowning 4 winners this weekend, with these events boasting a combined total of 1,800 player registrations!



In addition to posting over 25,000 unique twitch viewers for the month, we hit some exciting milestones - our discord membership tallied over 15,000 members, and our email database passed the 20,000-player mark!

For our Pokémon Unite tournament, spectators and players witnessed high-level competitive action! This was the first tourney with no Pokémon bans, allowing Greedent to join the meta along with newly release content such as Decidueye, allowing teams to develop a diverse range of tactics in this new meta to find the path to victory!

Having won many tournaments in recent months, team TTV is well known throughout the community and came to defend their title as reigning GGToor Unite Champions. It was little surprise that TTV made their way into the Grand Finals, facing off against team Good Morning. In an unexpected turn of events, Good Morning swept TTV to take the best of 5 series without dropping a single game, soundly defeating the heavy favorites to win, and sending shockwaves through the community! It's clear to everyone in the Community that competition is ramping up, and with dedication and practice any team has a chance to take first place - the next champion could be YOU!

People don’t like being sold to, but the bigger question for brands is “How can your brand take a bite of the eSports pie?” First impressions are everything in the hearts and minds of spend-happy eSports competitors and fans. Make sure you get off on the right foot with your community and stay there. It’s very important to be strategic with your campaigns, ensuring they deliver added value to the fan and player experience as well as to the game itself. Even then, seeking out the right opportunities to connect with the eSports fans in the most authentic way possible can be a challenge.

Working with GGToor can check all those boxes; our platform attracts thousands of players every week. Your brand must have the audience engaged by leveraging the rapport between content and consumers, so branding messages become significantly more effective. Event sponsorship is one of the most visible and effective ways to make a splash in the eSports scene in an authentic way.

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you! You can choose between the Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, and Diamond Plan: https://GGToor.com/join.php. If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com, or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q, twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/ , twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor, and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php . In addition, the company plans to operate a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.

