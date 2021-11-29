American Institute of Chemical Engineers Announces Search for New Executive Director and CEO

New York, NY, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) — a not-for profit, global organization serving chemical engineers and related professionals — has begun a candidate search for a new Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer. The Board seeks a visionary leader to execute the organization’s long-range growth strategy, including the ongoing transformation of the Institute to serve the diversifying interests of chemical engineering professionals. The new executive will succeed June C. Wispelwey, who is retiring as AIChE Executive Director and CEO in April 2022.

The executive search committee is composed of current members of AIChE’s Board of Directors and past presidents of the Institute, and is being supervised by AIChE’s 2022 President, Christine S. Grant, Professor at North Carolina State University.

To learn more about the AIChE Executive Director search, visit www.aiche.org/ed-search. Candidates interested in applying for the position should email Heidrick & Struggles at aiche@heidrick.com.

# # #

About AIChE:

AIChE is a professional society of more than 60,000 chemical engineers in 110 countries. Its members work in corporations, universities and government using their knowledge of chemical processes to develop safe and useful products for the benefit of society. Through its varied programs, AIChE continues to be a focal point for information exchange on the frontiers of chemical engineering research in such areas as energy, sustainability, biological and environmental engineering, nanotechnology and chemical plant safety and security. More information about AIChE is available at www.aiche.org.