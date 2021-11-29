“State of Cyber 2021” Brings Together Homeland Security, FBI, Secret Service and Local Executives in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Connectors, representing the largest cybersecurity community in North America, confirmed the details for the State of Cyber 2021 Conference, which will take place December 1st and 2nd, 2021. In partnership with the St. Louis InfraGard Alliance and local field offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Secret Service, the Chesterfield, MO-based firm will present this year’s in-person and online gatherings, a return from last year’s all-virtual format.



“The United States Secret Service is proud to collaborate with our local, state, and federal partners at the State of Cyber 2021 Conference. Sharing intelligence with them and the organizations responsible for private infrastructure operating in the St. Louis metropolitan area furthers our investigative mission to thwart crimes against the financial infrastructure of the United States,” stated Thomas Landry, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Secret Service - St. Louis Field Office.

Landry also headlines the agenda on Wednesday, December 1st.

The conference features prominent Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) executives from the region, as well as industry luminaries, cybersecurity solutions experts, and representatives from government agencies. The two-day agenda represents a combination of the St. Louis Cybersecurity Conference, which has been run annually since 2003, the St. Louis InfraGard Alliance’s State of Cyber event started in 2016, and an annual update for local cyber professionals conducted by the St. Louis Office of the United States Secret Service’ Cyber Fraud Task Force.

Validated professionals in the community that attend the Conference will receive briefings from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cyber Infrastructure Security Association (CISA), and hear from local peer executives from organizations such as Mastercard, First Bank and TikTok.

The Conference will also feature a panel discussion on the State of Cyber Inter-Agency Cooperation, and keynotes from public and private sector executives:

Richard Quinn, Special Agent in Charge, FBI St. Louis Division

Erin Hug, Cyber Intelligence Analyst, Cybersecurity Forensics & Intelligence Unit at Missouri State Highway Patrol

Angela Robinson, Cybersecurity Specialist with the Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Derek Rieger, Deputy Director of the St. Louis Fusion Center

Brian Cockrill, Senior Special Agent - Technical Staff Assistant at the United States Secret Service - St. Louis Field Office

Christopher Cockburn, Cybersecurity Advisor at CISA

J.D. Henry, Cyber Security Advisor & Indiana Cybersecurity State Coordinator at CISA



Over 300 members of the Data Connectors Cybersecurity Community are expected to attend this conference. More than 30 community partners and affiliate organizations will also be a part of the gathering including Auth0, Attivo Networks, Darktrace and Noname Security.

The Conference will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, December 1-2, starting at 8:00 a.m. C.S.T at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch, 315 Chestnut St., St. Louis, MO 63102. Registration is FREE for qualified professionals, who can also obtain Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for participation.

More information for the Summit can be found at dataconnectors.com/state-of-cyber .

About Data Connectors

Since 1999, Data Connectors (dataconnectors.com) has facilitated collaboration between senior cybersecurity professionals, government/law enforcement agencies, industry luminaries, and solution providers. Today, the community comprises over 650,000 members and 250 Community Partners across North America. Members enjoy informative education, networking and support via award-winning Virtual Summits, live conferences, Web Briefings, and regular communications.