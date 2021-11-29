Windsor Fashions Launches Daisy Marquez New Year’s Eve Edit

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the destination for every occasion, is excited to announce their festive collaboration with fashion and lifestyle content creator Daisy Marquez to get you ready for every kind of NYE soiree!



Daisy created an edit of New Year’s Eve outfit ideas by curating ten looks, perfect for ringing in the new year. Daisy’s edit is sure to help you be the life of the party, featuring separates as well as dresses to glam up your night. Her edit includes black dresses , glitter knit matching sets, a sequin blazer with matching high-waist skinny leggings, a faux fur leopard coat, sequin dresses and accessories that will help women bring the shine all night long. Specializing in formal dresses, footwear and accessories, Windsor Fashions is the ultimate destination for women looking to find confidence boosting outfits to wow the crowd this New Year’s Eve.

Marquez, a Dallas based creator, is a self-taught make-up artist and proud Latina. Raised by a single mom, Daisy saw the strength and resiliency of women through her. Windsor and Daisy have been working together for over 5 years with a shared goal to empower and celebrate women. During this time, Windsor has watched Daisy’s style evolve and her confidence grow and the collection is a great representation of this.

When putting together the edit, Daisy wanted to make sure that there was something for everyone. She created looks that featured separates as well as New Year’s Eve dresses that could be worn to a family get-together, to the club or wherever you’ll be celebrating with a glass of champagne.

Daisy has amassed a loyal following across all of her social media channels including Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok and built an online community of followers, whom she affectionately calls her “flowers.” In partnership with Windsor, Daisy is bringing you a curated collection of her favorite New Year's Eve dresses , outfits and accessories that will complete your night-out look and help you set off sparks!

The ten party holiday looks are available in store and online at WindsorStore.com .

Check out Daisy Marquez’s New Year’s Eve Edit: The Collection

For images and sample requests, please email WindsorPR@icrinc.com

ABOUT WINDSOR FASHIONS LLC

Media Contact:

Sarah Montalto, ICR

WindsorPR@icrinc.com