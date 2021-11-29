Greystone Affordable Development Team Members Earn Housing Credit Certified Professional Educational Designation

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Affordable Development, a national affordable housing developer, announced that ten of its team members recently earned the designation of Housing Credit Certified Professional™ (HCCP) from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and NAHB Multifamily. The team joins a select group of industry professionals nationwide who have attained the HCCP certification.



The HCCP is a specialized designation for developers, property managers, asset managers and others working in the affordable housing industry through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program. The certification program sets competency standards for housing credit professionals involved in developing, investing in, allocating and managing housing credit properties, and the designation provides a benchmark for industry professionalism, experience, and a commitment to quality.

The Greystone Affordable Development team members who have earned the HCCP certification include:

Tanya Eastwood, President & CEO

Melissa Graham, Controller

Amie Cofini, Senior Vice President, Development

Michael Eliahu, Director, Asset Management

Elaina Gianfortone, Director, Development

Erica Pingitore, Director, Finance

Kenya Pleasant, Director, Business Development

Jon Purinai, Senior Project Director, Construction

Steve Hankenson, Project Manager, Construction

Sydney Malcolm, Financial Analyst (renewed)

HCCPs must have at least two years’ experience in the low-income housing tax credit industry, successfully complete 10 hours of low-income housing tax credit training, pass an examination and adhere to the HCCP’s code of ethics to qualify for certification.

“It’s critical to our business, and to our clients, that our team is most knowledgeable about the housing credit landscape, and this industry certification simply validates the team’s hard work, knowledge and experience over the years,” said Ms. Eastwood.

For additional information about the Housing Credit Certified Professional program, visit www.nahb.org .

About Greystone Affordable Development

Greystone Affordable Development, an affiliate of Greystone, is a development and transaction management group that is focused on meeting the challenges associated with the creation, recapitalization, and preservation of affordable housing throughout the U.S. To date, the group has developed approximately 14,500 apartment homes with another 5,800 in various stages of completion in 12 states. The group’s mission is to create meaningful and significant impacts on communities by helping to provide low-wealth households with decent, safe, and affordable housing.

About Greystone

Greystone, together with its affiliates, is a private, national commercial real estate finance firm with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

