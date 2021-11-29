City Year Announces Fellowship Opportunity as Part of Teacher Pathway Initiative

Boston, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Year, an education nonprofit that recruits young adults to serve as AmeriCorps members in public schools, is pleased to announce it is accepting applications for a teaching fellowship program designed for currently serving City Year AmeriCorps members and alumni.

City Year’s teaching fellowship strives to develop culturally competent educators who are prepared to support the holistic learning and development of students—academic, social and emotional—and create engaging and welcoming learning environments where all students feel valued and safe, said City Year Chief Transformation Officer Stephanie Wu.

“Over the years, hundreds of City Year alumni who have become teachers have shown us how their service experience in schools has influenced them as educators who are committed to expanding educational equity,” Wu said. “We are doing more to intentionally support AmeriCorps members who are interested in becoming teachers, including by building programs like our teaching fellowships.”

Fellowships are offered in City Year partner schools in Boston and Denver and will launch in Providence next fall. Currently serving corps members and alumni apply to serve an additional year as returning AmeriCorps members and will be concurrently enrolled in a graduate teaching program to obtain both a master’s in education and a teaching license. Applications will be considered until Jan. 21, 2022.

Making the teaching fellowship affordable and accessible is a top priority, said City Year School Design Director Jeanette Rojas, particularly for young adults of color. City Year alumni who become teachers are significantly more diverse and stay in teaching longer than the national averages.

“We want our teacher pathway programs to help remove barriers that prevent diverse young adults from pursuing teaching as a career,” Rojas said. “We’ve forged partnerships with institutions of higher education and are making the process of applying to and completing these programs more streamlined and affordable.”

Explore this flyer to learn more about City Year’s teacher fellowships and deadlines.

About City Year

City Year helps students and schools succeed, while preparing the next generation of civically engaged leaders who can work across lines of difference. Diverse teams of City Year AmeriCorps members provide support to students, classrooms and the whole school. Schools that partner with City Year are up to two to three times more likely to improve in English and math assessments, and the more time students spend with AmeriCorps members, the more they improve on social, emotional and academic skills—skills that help students thrive in school and contribute to their community.

A proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network, City Year is supported by AmeriCorps, local school districts and private philanthropy. City Year partners with public schools in 29 communities across the U.S. and through international affiliates in the U.K. and South Africa. Learn more at cityyear.org or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.